Putin proposes to revoke citizenship for spreading ‘fake news’ about Russian army

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin

The Kremlin-controlled news outlet RIA Novosti reported in its channel on the Telegram messenger on Nov. 13 that Putin had put forward the relevant amendments to Russian legislation.

“Putin made an amendment to a draft law passed at first reading on the possibility of the revocation of acquired citizenship,” the message reads.

“It is proposed to revoke citizenship for (spreading) fake (news) about the army, discrediting it, participating in undesirable organizations, (and) calling for violations of (Russia’s) territorial integrity (Articles 207.3, 280.3, 284.1, 280.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).”

According to the agency, the Kremlin dictator made a number of specific additions to the list of “crimes” for which citizenship can be revoked. The list includes:

Spreading fake news about the Russian Armed Forces and discrediting the Russian army;

Insulting the national flag and emblem of Russia;

Participating in the activities of an undesirable organization;

Calls for separatism;

Threatening the life of a public official and calling for extremism.

A decision on revoking citizenship can be made regardless of when the “crime” was committed.

Additionally, Putin proposed that Russia’s FSB security service establish “cases of actions threatening to the security of the state that could lead to deprivation of citizenship,” RIA Novosti added.

The Russian Federation has been carrying out forced passporting in the occupied Ukrainian territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson oblasts since Feb. 24.

The invaders force people to accept Russian citizenship, threatening them with the cutting of payments.

The Russian Federation also began in 2019 to illegally issue Russian passports in the portions of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts that were not under the control of the Ukrainian government.

