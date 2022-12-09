Putin on provisions of the occupying army: Cannot trust anyone but me

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that when it comes to concerns over the provisions of the Russian army, no one can be trusted but him.

Source: Putin in a press conference of a Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) summit in Bishkek

Details: A journalist pointed out that "conflicting information on the provision of the Russian army" has been received by the media and volunteers. According to her, soldiers complain about the absence of medication and uniforms while Putin himself asserts that the problems are being worked on or are already solved.

"Who should we trust - the reports from the Ministry of Defence or the soldiers from the front?" the journalist asked.

"Cannot trust anyone but me," Putin responded.

He also added that there were "certain problems" and, according to the words of the journalist, these "probably still remain".

"Although I am convinced that these issues have significantly decreased in number and stopped being so serious as in the beginning of this process, especially in respect of mobilisation. But according to what you said, and, as far as I am concerned, you are right, the problems are still not solved. But this is a question of time. Most evident issues are already dealt with. But we still need time to warm up the necessary industries. And the Ministry of Industry is now doing precisely that," said the President of the Russian Federation.

