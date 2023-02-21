Putin pulls Russia back from nuclear treaty amid mounting tensions with US, NATO
Vladimir Putin announced Russia will pull back from a nuclear treaty, ratcheting up tensions with the U.S. after Biden's visit to Ukraine.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia was suspending its participation in the New START treaty with the United States that limits the two sides' strategic nuclear arsenals. Putin stressed that Russia was not withdrawing from the treaty but the suspension further imperils the last remaining pillar of arms control between the United States and Russia, which between them hold nearly 90% of the world's nuclear warheads - enough to destroy the planet many times over.
President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine, suspending a landmark nuclear arms control treaty, announcing new strategic systems had been put on combat duty and warning that Moscow could resume nuclear tests. What is Russia's nuclear arsenal, how big is it and who commands it? Russia, which inherited the Soviet Union's nuclear weapons, has the world's biggest store of nuclear warheads.
American and allied sanctions and export controls are constraining Russia’s ability to wage war on Ukraine by degrading its military, a top Treasury Department official says. Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo says in prepared remarks that as the war on Ukraine nears the one-year mark U.S. sanctions are proving to mount military losses as intended on the Kremlin and its military machine. Adeyemo is set to deliver the speech Tuesday at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington.
"The announcement by Russia that it's suspending participation is deeply unfortunate and irresponsible," Blinken told reporters in Athens. President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine, suspending a bilateral nuclear arms control treaty, announcing new strategic systems had been put on combat duty and warning that Moscow could resume nuclear tests.
STORY: He spoke at a news conference held at NATO headquarters in Brussels after Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a warning to the West over the war in Ukraine and announced its decision on the New START treaty.The treaty between Moscow and Washington, signed in 2010, limits the number of atomic warheads the world's two biggest nuclear powers can deploy and is due to expire in 2026.Replying to Putin's accusations that the West was trying to destroy Russia, Stoltenberg said Moscow was the aggressor in Ukraine where it launched a invasion almost a year ago.
