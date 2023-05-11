‘Putin’s Puppet’: Chris Christie Puts Trump On Blast Over Ukraine Claim

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) slammed Donald Trump for a response to a question about Ukraine during a much-derided CNN town hall event on Wednesday night.

The former president claimed ― as he has in the past ― that he has a plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine in 24 hours.

As in the past, he didn’t elaborate. But Christie said he knows how Trump would do it: by caving to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Christie tweeted:

Donald Trump says he would end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours tonight on CNN. Despite how ridiculous that is to say, I suspect he would try to do it by turning Ukraine over to Putin and Russia. #Putin’sPuppet — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) May 11, 2023

Christie also tweeted:

Donald Trump refused to say tonight that he wanted Ukraine to win the war with Russia. More proof that he continues to be Putin’s puppet. — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) May 11, 2023

Trump last year praised Putin’s strategy as “genius” after Russia invaded Ukraine, although he eventually called it a mistake.

He also has long expressed admiration for the Russian strongman, boasted about how well they got along, and even appealed to Moscow for help during his 2016 campaign with his infamous “Russia, if you’re listening” comment.

Trump actually sided with Putin when questioned about the U.S. intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help him win.

None of that kept Christie for being a loyal Trump insider much of the time. He was one of the first prominent Republicans to endorse Trump in 2016, and was in Trump’s inner circle throughout his president.

Christie even developed a COVID-19 infection while helping Trump prepare for the debates in 2020, spending a week hospitalized in the intensive care unit as a result.

He has since been more critical of Trump, and said he may run against him for the Republican nomination in next year’s presidential election.