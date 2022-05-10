Putin’s Puppets Admit Their Army Has Been a Total Embarrassment

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Julia Davis
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

In his speech preceding the Victory Day celebrations across Russia on Sunday, President Vladimir Putin continued to promote the idea that his troops in Ukraine are fighting “to liberate their native land from the Nazi filth with confidence that, as in 1945, victory will be ours.” His portrayal of Ukrainians as Nazis rings so hollow that propagandists on state television have been struggling to justify the so-called “special military operation.” The description itself was meant to portray a nearly painless blitzkrieg, akin to the annexation of Crimea. Instead, it has turned into an ongoing bloody massacre and a slew of crippling sanctions.

Russia was so unprepared for this turn of events, both militarily and economically, that even the most pro-Kremlin propagandists have been forced to acknowledge the grim reality of a pariah state fighting a war of aggression.

During Friday’s broadcast of state TV show The Evening With Vladimir Solovyov, military analyst Konstantin Sivkov argued that Russia’s “current economic market system is unfit to meet the needs of our Armed Forces and of the entire country under these conditions.” Instead, he pushed for what he described as “military socialism,” a set of wartime rules and regulations that would move all strategic resources–including land and factories–under the direct control of the government to better fund the war.

During the same show, host Vladimir Solovyov griped that Russia couldn’t compete with Ukraine’s seemingly endless supply of Turkish-made Bayraktar drones, which have been wreaking havoc on Russia’s troops and equipment. “They tell us from the frontlines: ‘Give us drones!’ People are crowdfunding crazy amounts of money. They bought up everything that was available in stores. Why can’t that junk be mass-produced in Russia?,” Solovyov fumed.

State Duma member Semyon Bagdasarov chimed in: “Everyone is ashamed to talk about this topic. Volunteers, like our mutual acquaintances... are buying it all and transporting it over there. It’s a crying shame!” Solovyov proceeded to angrily complain about the restrictions that complicate the delivery of such items to Russian troops in Ukraine, adding: “It’s easier to bring it in through the Ukrainian Customs in Lviv. They let in any weapons.”

Bagdasarov then resorted to blaming the West for the Kremlin’s humiliations, claiming that recent sanctions were designed to provoke a popular uprising, akin to the October revolution of 1917 or the 1991 Soviet coup d'état attempt, also known as the August Coup. To prevent the potential riots, Bagdasarov suggested the need for “purges” of current “management officials.” He claimed that Russia is in sore need for a figure like Lavrentiy Beria—chief of the Soviet secret police who was notorious for his serial rapes and bloody mass executions.

This attempts to whitewash odious figures of the past on Russian airwaves if nothing new., Shortly before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, host of Vesti Nedeli Dmitry Kiselyov praised the likes of Joseph Stalin, Lavrentiy Beria, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, among others for Russia’s nuclear capabilities.

During Friday’s live broadcast of 60 Minutes, retired Colonel Mikhail Khodaryonok made the stunning confession that even mass mobilization in Russia wouldn’t help alter the course of Putin’s stalled invasion of Ukraine. He admitted that Russia would be hard-pressed to replenish its mounting losses in Ukraine, and that sending masses to fight with outdated weapons would be counterproductive because Russia’s arsenal does not measure up to NATO’s top-notch weaponry.

“Let's imagine the drumroll, the sound of fanfare, and the mobilization is declared. How soon under this mobilization will we get the first fighter aviation regiment? We would get it by New Year's. We don't have the reserves, the pilots, or the planes so the mobilization would be of little help,” Khodaryonok said. “If tonight, we order new ships to be built, how soon will we get the first one? In two years! That's the deal with mobilization. If we set a goal of forming a new tank division, when would it be ready? I would say in at least 90 days. And it wouldn't be equipped with modern weaponry because we don't have modern weapons and equipment in our reserves.”

Russians Caught in Bitchfest Over Putin’s ‘Bullshit’ Victory Day

The retired colonel continued: “Sending people armed with weapons of yesteryear into a war of the 21st century to fight against global standard NATO weapons would not be the right thing to do. We need to replenish our losses, of course, but this should be done through industrial enterprises. Mobilization would not solve these issues."

In December of 2021, appearing on 60 Minutes, Khodaryonok flippantly said that Russia could destroy Ukraine in 11 minutes, but in the beginning of February—when Putin’s invasion seemed all but imminent—the colonel was much more clear-eyed. His sobering predictions, published in the newspaper Independent Military Observer, were remarkably accurate.

Khodaryonok contradicted many popular analysts, stating in part that “To assert that no one in Ukraine will defend the regime means, in practice, complete ignorance of the military-political situation and the mood of the broad masses of people in the neighboring state. Moreover, the degree of hatred (which, as you know, is the most effective fuel for armed struggle) in the neighboring republic in relation to Moscow is frankly underestimated. No one will meet the Russian army with bread, salt and flowers in Ukraine.”

Khodaryonok correctly predicted long and difficult battles, in addition to the extensive assistance the West would provide to Ukraine, writing in part: “There is no doubt that the United States and the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance will begin a kind of reincarnation of Lend-Lease, modeled after the Second World War.”

Putin’s Stooges: He May Nuke Us All but We Are Ready to Die

While open opposition to Putin’s war against Ukraine is outlawed, it’s clear that the Russian people are resisting in various unconventional ways. A series of fires have erupted at several military enlistment offices in recent days, as rumors of the impending mobilization unsettle potential conscripts.

Putin’s propagandists have apparently been enlisted to convince the public that the outcome of Russia’s invasion is a matter of life and death for all of its citizens. State TV pundit Karen Shakhnazarov, who previously pleaded with Putin to end the war as soon as possible, returned to national broadcasts after a temporary absence with a drastically different narrative last week.

During three separate broadcasts of The Evening With Vladimir Solovyov, Shakhnazarov claimed that Russians would find “no mercy” from their adversaries should the country lose the war. He threatened opponents of Putin’s invasion, predicting they would face a future of “concentration camps, re-education and mandatory sterilization” imposed as a “final solution” for the Russian people sought by Moscow’s enemies. While some Kremlin propagandists begrudgingly admit that Russia can’t afford to fight this war, the prevailing narrative force-fed by the state media is that Russia can’t afford to lose.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • South Africa kidnapping: 'I survived but part of me died that day'

    South Africa has one of the highest rates of kidnapping in the world, as Lesego Tau's ordeal shows.

  • AP Interview: Lithuania FM calls for regime change in Russia

    Lithuania’s top diplomat said Monday that removing Russian President Vladimir Putin from power is the only way to protect the West and its allies from future threats from Moscow, urging an even tougher stance than the U.S. and many NATO allies have been willing to pursue since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In an interview with The Associated Press in Washington, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said Putin’s annual Victory Day speech was “underwhelming” and that the “gloomy faces” of generals and others were signs of failing in the Ukraine war.

  • Vega, Miami in second place after first day of UIL state boys golf

    Vega, Miami in second place after first day of UIL state boys golf in Austin.

  • The best 14 remaining free agents fits for the Patriots after the 2022 NFL draft

    Here's a look at some of the free agents that might fit for the Patriots with a focus on their remaining needs.

  • Lake Worth's lost legend: Herb Score

    "Herb Score is the toughest pitcher I’ve faced. I just can't hit him." — Mickey Mantle

  • Jordan Poole with a dunk vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Jordan Poole (Golden State Warriors) with a dunk vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 05/07/2022

  • New South Korean president seen facing early North Korea, inflation tests

    South Korea's new president, Yoon Suk-yeol, will face two major problems as soon as he takes over on Tuesday, a belligerent North Korea testing new weapons and inflation threatening to undermine an economic recovery from two years of COVID-19 gloom. Yoon, 61, won a tight election in March as the standard bearer of the main conservative People Power Party, less than a year after entering politics after a 26-year career as a prosecutor. Yoon won the election on a platform of fighting corruption and creating a more level economic playing field, amid deepening public frustration with inequality and housing prices, as well as simmering gender and generational rivalry.

  • Metropolitan Onufriy calls for extraction of Mariupols defenders

    Alyona Mazurenko - Monday, 9 May 2022, 20:52 Metropolitan Onufriy, the primate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, appealed to President Vladimir Putin of Russia to allow the extraction procedure to be carried out to liberate the Ukrainian soldiers defending Mariupol who are still holding the besieged Azovstal plant.

  • Netflix In Israeli Charm Offensive

    EXCLUSIVE: Netflix led an Israeli charm offensive late last month, with EMEA Vice President, Head of Original Series, Larry Tanz, spending five days in the nation speaking to talent, execs and key funders in what is becoming a regulatory battleground. Alongside a delegation including Anna Nagler, Director of Local Language Originals, Central and Eastern Europe, […]

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Russia bombards Odesa with more missile strikes

    Russia cancels flypasts as Victory Day parade turns into damp squib Putin puts ‘brutal’ GRU spy unit in charge of intelligence in Ukraine Watch: Russian ambassador has bucket of red paint thrown in his face Russia’s military might is not as terrifying as Putin wants us to believe Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Jill Biden was president's eyes, ears on trip to Ukraine

    The first telephone call Jill Biden made from her black SUV after an unannounced meeting with her Ukrainian counterpart inside the embattled country was to her husband, President Joe Biden. Biden and Olena Zelenska, who had not been seen in public since President Vladimir Putin sent Russia's military into her country nearly 11 weeks ago, had just spent about two hours together at a school in Uzhhorod in western Ukraine. With her visit to the Ukraine war zone, the U.S. first lady was able to act as a second pair of eyes and ears for the president, who so far has been unable to visit the country himself.

  • UN: Food insecurity in Afghanistan reaches ‘catastrophic’ level

    The United Nations (U.N.) released data Monday reporting that food insecurity in parts of Afghanistan has reached “catastrophic” levels. The analysis, conducted primarily by the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Programme, found that 19.7 million Afghans are “facing high levels of acute food insecurity.” The almost 20 million people facing…

  • Tanks, missiles and dogs: See what Russia brought to its Victory Day parade

    Missiles, tanks and other armored vehicles rumbled over the cobblestones in the annual military parade, and thousands of troops marched in tight formation as President Vladimir Putin watched with other dignitaries.

  • Nearly 6,000 Ukrainians have received temporary residency in US through new program

    The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has approved the applications of some 6,000 Ukrainians seeking to temporarily live in the U.S. following the Russian invasion. DHS announced Monday it had given the initial authorizations out of more than 19,000 applications through its United for Ukraine program, with more travel authorizations expected in the coming days.…

  • Why Rivian and Palantir Are Falling in Monday's Stock Market Drop

    Investors are dealing with a change in the mood of the market that many have never seen before. For years, the mentality on Wall Street has been that when share prices dip, it's a good time to buy. However, that approach hasn't delivered the quick payoff that it did throughout much of the 2010s, and that's leaving many market participants uncertain about what to do.

  • Jordan Poole and Jaren Jackson Jr. on being high school roommates, NBA playoffs rivals

    Golden State Warriors' Jordan Poole and Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. have a bond that stretches back to being high school roommates.

  • Biden 'displeased' with intel leaks on Ukraine -WH

    STORY: "The president was displeased with the leaks. His view was that it was an overstatement of our role, an inaccurate statement and also an understatement of the Ukrainians' role and their leadership and he did not feel they were constructive," Psaki said.

  • Running an abortion clinic while waiting for court decision

    The people who run America’s abortion clinics agree: There’s no job like it. There are the abortion opponents -- passionate, relentless, often furious. If that happens it could spell the end of abortion in about half the states.

  • Guest Opinion: Leadership is in the eye of the beholder

    Donald Trump has a vision all right. It's that he won the election despite an enormous amount of proof that Joe Biden won.

  • As Putin drummed up anti-Nazi rhetoric on Victory Day, Ukraine said Russia bombed out a Jewish cemetery

    A top Ukrainian official said the shelling happened on Sunday, a day in Russia and Ukraine meant for remembering the lives lost in World War II.