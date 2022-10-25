Putin Pursuing War With ‘Religious’ Zeal, Estonia Spy Chief Says

(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin is pursuing his war aims in Ukraine with a “religious” fervor and is unlikely to change course even as his eight-month invasion is beleaguered by setbacks, Estonia’s spy chief said.

Mikk Marran, Estonia’s outgoing espionage chief, said that the Baltic nation’s intelligence indicated that the Russian president isn’t having second thoughts about the conflict, despite the lack of strategic accomplishments and a firmer line from an expanded NATO.

“He’s still on a kind of a religious or a Messianic mission -- and we see that Putin is preparing his country and its army to continue fighting for a long time,” Marran, 44, told a group of reporters in Tallinn on Tuesday.

The assessment aligns with Putin’s escalation of the conflict in recent weeks, pressing forward with an illegal bid to annex four Ukrainian regions even as his forces are being pushed back by a robust counteroffensive.

The Russian leader’s move to mobilize at least 300,000 reservists will have little effect this year, Marran said, but the Kremlin leader views the call-up as potentially extending the conflict into mid-2023.

Russia is relying on “Darwinist” principles, estimating that a “bulk” of mobilized troops will be killed or wounded -- while a core of soldiers will become hardened fighters, the intelligence chief said.

Harsh Winter

“Russia’s attrition strategy is to make Ukrainians suffer as much as possible in the coming winter,” Marran said, referring to the increased attacks on energy infrastructure.

The Kremlin is also exploiting the threat of deploying its nuclear arsenal, particularly as a way to dissuade the US and European governments to deliver weapons, he said. As military losses mount, the “nuclear option cannot be excluded,” he said.

Marran, who predicted Kyiv will win the war, will leave office next week after seven years in the post. Estonia, along with its Baltic neighbors, have been among NATO members who have been most vocal about intensifying pressure on Moscow.

