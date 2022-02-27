Putin Puts Russia Nuclear Forces on High Alert Following Sanctions

Pool
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sandali Handagama
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin raised the specter of the use of nuclear weapons Sunday, putting the country's nuclear deterrence forces on high alert after the U.S. and its allies moved to impose stricter sanctions on the nation over its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Putin cited "aggressive statements" from the North Atlantic Trade Organization (NATO after the group issued a letter condemning Russia's "full-scale" invasion of Ukraine. The UN has confirmed 64 deaths among the hundreds of civilian casualties, though the number may be "considerably higher," according the AP.

The Russian president also attributed economic sanctions for the significant upping of the stakes surrounding the conflict. On Saturday, leaders of the European Union agreed to block certain Russian banks from accessing the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT), a messaging and settlement network that connects lenders around the world.

Maybe more importantly, at least the EU has vowed to paralyze Russia's central bank by blocking access to its foreign reserves. Russia currently has about $640B in reserves, with a sizable portion held in G-7 banks.

A joint statement on the SWIFT decision, issued by the European Commission, U.S., U.K. and Canada, said the leaders of the western world "stand with the Ukrainian government and the Ukrainian people in their heroic efforts to resist Russia's invasion."

In addition to putting its nuclear arsenal on guard, Putin also threatened military action against neutral nations Sweden and Finland after they expressed a desire to join the 30-nation NATO over the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has agreed to meet for peace talks at the Belarus-Ukraine border without preconditions after initially rejecting talks in Belarus over concerns that the country was not neutral in the conflict.

Leaders of the European Union are set to meet on Sunday to begin work on implementing SWIFT sanctions on Russian banks. All over the world, people have been gathering to protest the invasion.







Recommended Stories

  • EU says needs to prepare for millions of refugees from Ukraine

    The European Union needs to prepare for millions of Ukrainian refugees arriving in the bloc, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Sunday, as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his nuclear-armed forces to be put on high alert. Thousands of Ukrainian civilians, mainly women and children, have fled into neighbouring countries since Russia's invasion, the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two, began last Thursday. At least 300,000 refugees had already arrived in the EU by Sunday and many more were likely to come, Johansson said.

  • Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Urge World Leaders To Support Ukraine

    In a statement through their Archewell Foundation, the Sussexes said they stand with Ukraine, as it continues to be attacked by Vladimir Putin’s troops.

  • Turkey acknowledges Russia's invasion of Ukraine an act of "war"

    Turkish officials on Sunday called Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine a "war," a change in rhetoric that could pave the way for Turkey to block the passage of Russian warships to the Black Sea.Driving the news: In accordance with the 1936 Montreux Convention, Turkey has control of the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits that connect the Mediterranean and Black seas, and is able to limit the passage of warships during wartime or if threatened, per Reuters.Stay on top of the latest market trend

  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a test for America: John Dickerson

    The CBS News correspondent says standing up to Putin's lawless violation of another country's sovereignty – an attack on the values of self-determination and freedom – is a test of American ideals and morals.

  • Ukrainians brace themselves as Russian invasion continues

    On the third day of the Russian attacks on Ukraine, on-the-ground footage shows daily life turned upside down by violence. As the Ukrainian military and volunteers fight to slow Russian forces, civilians scramble for shelter, finding less and less safe ground as the conflict continues.

  • ‘Leaders lead during crises’ – but Biden’s approval rating hits new low, poll finds

    Press secretary promises ‘optimism’ in face of war and inflation despite worrying Post-ABC poll two days before State of the UnionTrump hints at 2024 presidential bid in CPAC speech President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the US response to the escalation on the Ukraine-Russian border during a speech in the East Room on Thursday. Photograph: Shawn Thew/EPA Two days ahead of his first State of the Union address, with war raging in Ukraine and inflation rising at home, Joe Biden’s approval rating

  • The Good Doctor boss says 'there is always hope' for Shaun and Lea

    Showrunner David Shore also previews Lim's conflict with Salen in the midseason premiere.

  • Best Municipal Bond ETFs for Q2 2022

    Municipal bond exchange-traded funds (ETFs) provide investors with diversified access to the municipal bond market. Municipal bonds, or munis, are debt instruments issued by states, municipalities, or counties for the purpose of financing public capital expenditures, such as the construction of highways, bridges, and schools.

  • Can a community energy group help cut your bills?

    Specialist community groups are offering workshops and home visits to help people reduce energy costs.

  • Keep a cool head during these stock market ups and downs

    Emotions are understandable but it's best to take a step back, assess with your adviser

  • Putin thanks special forces for 'heroic duty'

    STORY: Putin was speaking in a televised address for Special Forces Day.Russian forces have attacked oil and gas facilities in Ukraine, sparking huge explosions, officials said on Sunday, as Western allies prepared new sanctions, including banishing key Russia banks from the main global payments system.

  • Oakland fire truck crashes into building; 3 firefighters injured

    Surveillance video captured the moment when the ladder truck swerved to avoid a car, crashing straight into the storefront of a ground floor business at Grand Avenue and Perkins Street.

  • Knicks planning a move at Donovan Mitchell

    According to the same person who pointed to Wesley's criticism of Thibodeau, Wesley has been selling his plan, one that eventually will land Utah's Donovan Mitchell, a New York native. But this is not schmoozing a high school player and steering him ...

  • Former President Trump set to headline CPAC 2022 in Orlando

    Former President Trump is set to headline Saturday night's 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa speaks with CBS News' Lana Zak about whether or not Trump is the presumptive nominee for 2024, and how fellow Republicans are responding to his recent comments about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Kyiv under curfew as Russians shell outskirts, some still trying to leave

    The streets of central Kyiv lay almost deserted in the winter sunshine on Sunday, with residents ordered to stay in shelters as Russian forces continued to shell the city's outskirts, although some were still trying to leave despite the curfew. On the fourth day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the capital was still in Ukrainian government hands, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy rallying his people despite Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure. At Kyiv's main railway station, hundreds of stranded passengers waited for trains to take them west, away from the fighting, watched over by a heavy guard of black-clad police armed with assault rifles.

  • 'This is our land': Zelensky stands firm in Kyiv

    In a video posted on social media early Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refutes claims that he has evacuated the Ukrainian capital and ordered the military to stand down. "There has been a lot of fake information online," Zelensky says. "Listen, I am here. We will not lay down our weapons. We will defend our state."

  • Ukraine general vows to keep battling Russia as call goes out for foreign fighters

    Ukraine's stiff resolve in its fight againt Russia may get a boost from those who want to come and help.

  • Poland, Sweden, Czech Republic won't play Russia in World Cup qualifying playoff due to Ukraine invasion

    Poland is scheduled to play Russia on March 24 in a playoff semifinal for a spot in the 2022 World Cup.

  • Russia warns of ‘military consequences’ if Finland and Sweden join Nato

    Russia has warned of “military consequences” if Finland and Sweden join Nato, after their leaders held talks with the alliance in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

  • BlackRock, Vanguard Grapple With Sanctions on Russian Securities

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc., Vanguard Group and Van Eck Associates are among large asset managers facing a ticking clock if they want to unload stakes in financial firms sanctioned for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaWest Cuts Some Russian Banks from Swift, Sanctions Central BankPutin Ramps Up Ukraine Invasion Pronouncing Peace Talks DeadPentagon Says