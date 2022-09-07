Putin Quotes Fairytale Villain in Latest Threat to Make Europe ‘Freeze’

Shannon Vavra
·4 min read
Getty
Getty

Russian President Vladimir Putin seems to be warming up to the idea that Russia could let Europe freeze this winter.

The European Union has suggested in recent hours that it will be considering imposing a price cap on Russian gas in an attempt to squeeze Putin further and restrict the Kremlin’s ability to fund the war in Ukraine.

Putin, citing a Russian fairy tale in which a fox lets a wolf’s tail freeze, threatened Wednesday that Russia could cut off energy supplies to Europe if European governments go through with the price caps.

“We will not supply anything outside the contracts. We will not do anything that they try to force us to do,” Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum, according to Pravda. “The only thing we can do is to keep on saying the line from a well-known Russian fairytale’—Freeze, freeze, the wolf's tail!’”

Putin referenced a Russian fable in which a sly fox and a wolf enter into a back-and-forth fight. Each takes turns getting mad at and playing tricks on the other. In the end, the fox lets his rage take over, and tricks the wolf into freezing his tail through an ice hole in a river until villagers arrive to beat him.

Putin Insists His War Against Ukraine Is Doing Great Things for Russia

The cruel remarks coincide with Russia using energy as a way to try to get its way in Europe. Just days ago, Russia announced Moscow was halting Nord Stream 1 pipeline gas flows to Europe, due to some maintenance work. But when the pipeline was supposed to come back online early this month, Russia said it would remain closed until the west lifts sanctions on Russia.

“Problems in pumping arose because of the sanctions imposed against our country and against a number of companies by Western states, including Germany and the UK. There are no other reasons that would lead to problems with pumping,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, according to Interfax.

The White House, European lawmakers, and the European Council say Moscow is using energy as a weapon to try to ease up sanctions even though Russia continues to wage war in Ukraine.

“What we see Russia is doing—we’ve been very clear about this—is that they’re using energy, they’re weaponizing energy,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Tuesday.

Uncertainties about the coming winter could put the pressure on Europe, as prices are already high in Europe and threaten to jump higher as the cold months approach, according to Rystad Energy.

“Power spot prices across Western Europe have climbed to unparalleled levels,” Rystad Energy said. “Now there is a risk of even higher prices during the winter months as Russia has halted all gas exports through Nord Stream 1 for an indefinite period.”

European Commission leadership has acknowledged the risks at hand.

“We are facing an extraordinary situation, because Russia is an unreliable supplier and is manipulating our energy markets,” Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said Wednesday.

And although Russia is dangling energy resources over European countries as winter approaches in the hopes that they will cave to Moscow’s demands and ease up on sanctions, European countries appear prepared to develop alternative solutions.

“The objective here is very clear. We must cut Russia's revenues which Putin uses to finance this atrocious war against Ukraine,” von der Leyen said.

Here’s How Putin Is Squeezing Europe by the Balls

European Union energy ministers are set to meet later this week to discuss priorities.

European Union members have also in recent weeks agreed to cut gas consumption by 15 percent from August this year to the end of March next year “in order to prepare for possible disruptions of gas supplies from Russia.”

Europe is also working to diversify its energy resources, including by making investments in renewable energies through RePowerEU. European countries have also bumped up deliveries of LNG gas from the United States, Norway, Algeria, and Azerbaijan, according to the European Commission. And in the meantime, Russia’s pipeline gas made up 40 percent of Europe’s imported gas, but now has dropped to just 9 percent of the imports, according to von der Leyen.

Nonetheless, Europeans might soon face off with rolling blackouts to cutting power, Rystad Energy warned.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Recommended Stories

  • Albania severs diplomatic ties with Iran over cyber-attack

    Albania and the US accuse Iran of hiring hackers to paralyse public services and steal state data.

  • California faces another day of grid-straining extreme heat

    Operators of California's electricity grid acknowledged Wednesday that a miscommunication led to a small number of power shutoffs during a period of great strain, even as the state faced another day of extreme heat that could prompt much larger rolling blackouts. The miscommunication occurred Tuesday afternoon between a Northern California utility and the California Independent System Operator as the grid was perilously close to running out of energy, said Elliot Mainzer, president and CEO of the CAISO.

  • Gas prices could soar even higher as Putin blasts 'stupid' EU and threatens to turn off all energy supplies

    Putin has called Europe's calls for a price cap on his nation's gas "stupid" as he threatened to walk away from supply contracts.

  • Russia used more weapons in 6 months than US in 20 years – General Hodges

    Over the past six months, Russia has used more weapons than the United States did over the past 20 years, General Ben Hodges, former commander of the U.S. Army in Europe and a respected military expert, said in an interview with NV published on Sept. 6.

  • Greece warns allies of Turkey conflict danger amid tension

    Greece's government has written to the country's NATO and European Union partners and the head of the United Nations, asking them to formally condemn increasingly aggressive talk by officials in neighboring Turkey and suggesting that current bilateral tensions could escalate into a second open conflict on European soil. In the letters, copies of which were seen Wednesday by The Associated Press, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said the behavior of his country's historic regional rival — and NATO ally — should be censured by the three bodies. The letters dated Monday and Tuesday come at a low point in relations between the two neighbors, who are separated by centuries-long enmity and contemporary disputes, including Aegean Sea boundaries and immigration.

  • Russia can’t even pretend to hold sham referendum due to Ukraine’s counter-offensive – Ukrainian military

    Invading Russian forces will not even be able to pretend to hold a sham referendum in the occupied parts of Kherson Oblast due to the actions of the Ukrainian army and the resistance of the population, Ukraine’s military believes.

  • Ukraine calls for deployment of UN troops around Russian-occupied nuclear power plant

    Ukraine is calling for United Nation troops to take over a Russian-controlled power plant. U.N. inspectors say the plant has been "severely damaged" due to shelling.

  • Israeli PM rejects calls to change army rules of engagement

    Israel's prime minister on Wednesday said no one would “dictate our open-fire policies," appearing to reject U.S. calls for Israel to review its rules of engagement following the shooting death of a prominent journalist. The State Department has said it will press Israel to review its policies after the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May. The U.S. and Israel have separately concluded she was likely shot by an Israeli soldier by mistake during a gun-battle with Palestinians, despite video footage showing there were no militants or clashes in her immediate vicinity at the time. Prime Minister Yair Lapid, speaking at a naval base, expressed sorrow over her death but appeared to rule out any prosecutions or any changes to Israeli policies.

  • Judge strikes down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion

    A judge on Wednesday struck down Michigan's 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it, the latest development over abortion rights in a state where the issue is being argued in courtrooms and, possibly, at the ballot box. The law, which was long dormant before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, violates the Michigan Constitution, said Judge Elizabeth Gleicher. “A law denying safe, routine medical care not only denies women of their ability to control their bodies and their lives — it denies them of their dignity,” Gleicher of the Court of Claims wrote.

  • Russia Is Making a Killing Selling Oil. A New Plan May Finally Stop That.

    The G7's plan to cap Russian oil prices is complicated technocratic policy, but it's still the best way to fight back, writes Rachel Ziemba.

  • IAEA report on Ukraine says situation at Zaporizhzhia 'not sustainable'

    The U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), on Tuesday issued a report on the situation in Ukraine including at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) where it has established a presence. "The IAEA is still gravely concerned about the situation at the ZNPP – this hasn't changed." "Despite challenging circumstances, the IAEA has continued to implement safeguards in Ukraine ... and the IAEA has not found any indication that would give rise to a proliferation concern."

  • Ukraine war – live: Putin threatens to stop Russian energy exports

    Russian president warns that it is ‘impossible’ for West to isolate Moscow

  • ‘Desperate’ Putin could be gearing up to buy ‘millions’ of North Korean shells and rockets, White House says

    Russia’s weapons purchase ‘just another indication of how desperate Putin’s becoming’, says US

  • Ukraine says grain coming to Somalia, but Russia skeptical

    Ukraine’s president says tons of grain from his country will arrive in the coming weeks in Somalia, where famine approaches and the global crises of food security and climate change put millions at risk. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s comment came as Russian President Vladimir Putin accuses the West of sending most of the grain from Ukraine’s reopened ports to Europe instead of poorer and hungrier parts of the world. Speaking at an economic forum in Vladivostok on Wednesday, Putin accused the West of colonialism and suggested that Russia may talk with Turkey about revising the deal that lifted Russia’s blockade on Ukrainian ports and allowed ships safe passage.

  • Zelensky pitches investors on Ukraine while virtually ringing NYSE bell

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky virtually rang the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday as he asked investors to support Ukraine in national projects and in its defense against the ongoing Russian invasion. Zelensky officially signaled the market was open for the day as he pitched to investors on the world’s largest…

  • Europe is not a place for murderers and those who support them to wander around Volodymyr Zelenskyy on visa ban for Russians

    ALONA MAZURENKO - TUESDAY, 6 SEPTEMBER 2022, 23:17 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that it is unacceptable for Russians to be allowed to visit Europe as tourists, and called on the EU to support visa restrictions for Russian citizens.

  • Russia attempted to put pressure on IAEA Director General as he prepared IAEA mission report on ZNPP Ukraines Representative to UN

    WEDNESDAY, 7 SEPTEMBER 2022, 04:44 Russia attempted to put pressure on Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as he prepared the report on the IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

  • William Cohen labels Trump a ‘clear and present danger to democracy’

    Former Defense Secretary William Cohen said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Wednesday that former President Trump is a “clear and present danger to democracy.” Cohen, a Republican who led the Pentagon under former President Clinton, pointed to remarks that former federal judge Michael Luttig made before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021,…

  • Steve Bannon expected to surrender to prosecutors in New York, face new criminal indictment

    Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon faces new state charges in New York tied to his private "We Build the Wall" campaign, according to a report. He plans to turn himself in on Thursday.

  • Putin warns Russia will cut all energy supplies over price cap threat

    ‘We will not supply gas, oil, coal, heating oil – we will not supply anything,’ says Russian leader