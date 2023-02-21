Putin rails against West in his annual address

6

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Western countries of igniting and sustaining the conflict in Ukraine. In his long-delayed state-of-the-nation address, Putin cast Russia and Ukraine as victims of Western double-dealing. (Feb. 21)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine 'started the war and we used force to stop it', Putin says

    Russian President Vladimir Putin says Ukraine 'started the war and we used force to stop it'. Source: Reuters

  • Trump Defends Putin as Biden Visits War-Torn Ukraine

    The former president said his personal relationship with the Russian autocrat would have prevented the invasion

  • Russians attack infrastructure facilities in Donetsk Oblast all day, killing and wounding people

    Russian occupiers attacked a school, an invincibility centre, residential buildings, industrial enterprises, and shops in Donetsk Oblast during the day; as a result, one person was killed and two were wounded.

  • Arrest made in shooting death of LA Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell

    A man was arrested in connection to the shooting death of an auxiliary bishop in Hacienda Heights, law enforcement officials confirmed Monday.

  • Pakistan current account deficit falls to $0.2 billion in Jan - cenbank

    Pakistan’s current account deficit (CAD) dropped to $0.2 billion in January 2023, down 90% from last year as the rupee's depreciation slowed down imports, the central bank said on Monday. In less than a month, the cash strapped nation’s currency has lost more than a quarter of its value against the U.S. dollar after the removal of artificial caps, and fuel prices have risen by more than a fifth as the government implemented fiscal measures required to unlocking funds from an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout. During the first seven months of the current fiscal year, the country’s current account deficit decreased by 67% to $3.8 billion, compared with a deficit of $11.6 billion during the same period last year.

  • Budget boost for Hunt as economy shows £5.4bn monthly surplus

    The UK’s public finances bounced back despite “substantial spending” on energy support schemes, record debt interest and one-off EU payments

  • Stay saving with the 160+ best Amazon Presidents Day deals you can still get today

    Presidents Day has come and gone, but there are still plenty of amazing Amazon deals on appliances, tech, kitchen tools and home essentials to shop.

  • Locals Stranded by Deadly Landslides Helped to Safety in Brazil's Sao Paulo

    Locals left stranded by deadly landslides in Sao Sebastiao, Brazil, were helped to safety on Monday, February 20, by members of the Sao Paulo Roads Department (DER), according to the government.Flooding and landslides hit the north coast of Sao Paulo state on Saturday night and continued into Sunday, killing at least 40 people and displacing a further 1,730.This footage from the government of Sao Paulo shows people being assisted to safety after the SP-55 highway became blocked by landslides. The highway remained obstructed in parts, along with highway SP-98, latest reports said.The National Civil Defense said that some areas saw 600 mm of rainfall within 24 hours at the weekend. Credit: Government of Sao Paulo via Storyful

  • Zelenskiy says Ukraine will defend Bakhmut within reason from Russia

    President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an interview published on Sunday that Ukraine would maintain its months-long defence of the eastern city of Bakhmut, mindful of the price paid in human lives. Zelenskiy was quoted in the Italian daily Corriere della Sera as debate rages over whether Kyiv's outnumbered forces should remain in the eastern Ukraine city, which Russian shelling has all but destroyed. Bakhmut, in the frontline Donetsk region, had a pre-war population of 70,000 but now Ukrainian officials estimate fewer than 5,000 civilians remain.

  • Maersk nears complete Russia exit after selling logistics sites

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Shipping and logistics group A.P. Moller-Maersk has agreed to sell its two logistics sites in Russia to IG Finance Development Limited, it said on Monday, nearly marking the end of its business activities in the country. The group said the sale of its inland depot facility in Novorossiisk, with a capacity of 1,500 containers (TEU), and a chilled and frozen warehouse in St. Petersburg had obtained regulatory approvals in the European Union and Russia. "We are pleased to have found a new owner of our two logistics sites in Russia and thereby execute on our decision to divest all our assets in the country," Chief Commercial Officer Karsten Kildahl said in a statement.

  • Wagner's Prigozhin accuses Russian top brass of 'treason'

    Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner group, on Tuesday accused the Russian defence minister and the chief of the general staff of depriving his fighters of munitions and trying to destroy Wagner - actions he said were equivalent to treason. A onetime catering entrepreneur who once shunned the public spotlight, Prigozhin has assumed an more public role since the start of the war in Ukraine a year ago, with his Wagner Group spearheading Russia's months-long battle for the town of Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

  • School guard asked ‘several students’ for nude photos, offered to pay, Oklahoma cops say

    The former security guard sent sex videos to students over social media, police said.

  • This Deceptively Simple Move Could Send Your Retirement Savings Skyrocketing

    Your retirement plan probably doesn't look like anyone else's, and that's OK. We all have our own goals and preferred strategies for reaching them. But it's important not to get so stuck in our ways that we forget to explore all of the options available to us to see if there's a better approach.

  • Kevin Durant 'ring-chaser' criticism, narrative follows him to Phoenix Suns. Is it fair?

    The Kevin Durant "ring-chaser" narrative has followed the NBA star to the Phoenix Suns after his trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Is it fair?

  • Putin Rants About Gays and ‘Traitors’ in Bizarro Speech

    Sputnik/Sergei Savostyanov/Pool via ReutersDozens of Russian lawmakers, military officials, and veterans assembled in Moscow on Tuesday to listen to President Vladimir Putin deliver his first speech to the country’s parliament since the start of his full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.But some members of the audience appeared to doze off as the Russian leader, having nothing new to say, resorted to mumbling the same claims about “Nazis” and the West that he has repeatedly used to try and ju

  • 10 wide receivers the Bears could target in free agency to help Justin Fields

    There isn't a true WR1 currently set to hit the free agent market, but there are solid options the Bears could give Justin Fields.

  • Economic forecasts are getting revised up, and people aren't thrilled about it

    Stocks inched lower, with the S&P 500 declining 0.3% last week. The index is now up 6.2% year to date, up 14% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03, and down 15% from its January 3, 2022 closing high of 4,796.56.

  • Russia demands US stop military support for Ukraine; Trump says Biden policy could fuel WWIII: Live updates

    The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the American ambassador in Moscow and demanded withdrawal of U.S.-NATO military equipment from Ukraine. Updates.

  • Ukraine-Russia war latest: US attacks Putin's 'absurd' anti-West speech

    The United States has described Vladimir Putin's accusations that Russia had been threatened by the West as justification for invading Ukraine as "absurdity."

  • Walmart beats Q4 expectations during holiday shopping period

    Walmart on Tuesday reported strong sales during the holiday season as budget-conscious consumers looking for better deals flocked to its stores. But consumers are now focusing more on necessities like groceries, which has left the company with a glut of excess inventory and dented profits it could make from high-margin discretionary merchandise.