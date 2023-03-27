Putin raises stakes – Defence Intelligence on Russian nuclear weapon in Belarus
The Kremlin’s threats to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus is not news for the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine; Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, just raises stakes with his statements.
Source: Andrii Yusov, representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in a Svoboda. Ranok programme broadcast
Quote: "Suffering defeat on the battlefield in the conventional war, Putin resorts to nuclear blackmail. Again, these arguments are not new. Another thing is that there are new circumstances. It is clear that he is raising stakes, even though the US and the EU react to this situation unambiguously, making it clear that they are not buying into this blackmail."
Details: Yusov recalled that back in January, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine warned that Putin could use the territory of Belarus for nuclear provocations.
Alexander Lukashenko also hinted that this is one of the possible scenarios. Specifically, changes to the Constitution of Belarus were made.
In addition to this, there were reports about the deployment of the operative tactical rocket system Iskander, which can carry nuclear weapons, in Belarus.
Yusov stressed that such nuclear threats are a "naphthalene instrument of nuclear blackmail". He stated that so far Russia has been "juggling" threats.
Background:
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on 25 March that Moscow and Minsk had reached an agreement on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. The storage must be prepared by July.
NATO called Russia's nuclear rhetoric "dangerous and irresponsible". The US saw no signs of Russia preparing to use nuclear weapons.
Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, called these plans a threat to European security.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine demanded to convene the UN Security Council and send a signal to Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus.
As of now, the US sees no signs of Russia transferring nuclear weapons to Belarus or elsewhere.
China commented on Russia’s statement about deploying its nuclear weapons in Belarus and remarked that strategic risks must be reduced, and there are no winners in a nuclear war.
