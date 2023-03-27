Putin raises stakes – Defence Intelligence on Russian nuclear weapon in Belarus

The Kremlin’s threats to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus is not news for the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine; Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, just raises stakes with his statements.

Source: Andrii Yusov, representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in a Svoboda. Ranok programme broadcast

Quote: "Suffering defeat on the battlefield in the conventional war, Putin resorts to nuclear blackmail. Again, these arguments are not new. Another thing is that there are new circumstances. It is clear that he is raising stakes, even though the US and the EU react to this situation unambiguously, making it clear that they are not buying into this blackmail."

Details: Yusov recalled that back in January, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine warned that Putin could use the territory of Belarus for nuclear provocations.

Alexander Lukashenko also hinted that this is one of the possible scenarios. Specifically, changes to the Constitution of Belarus were made.

In addition to this, there were reports about the deployment of the operative tactical rocket system Iskander, which can carry nuclear weapons, in Belarus.

Yusov stressed that such nuclear threats are a "naphthalene instrument of nuclear blackmail". He stated that so far Russia has been "juggling" threats.

