Putin Rants About Gays and ‘Traitors’ in Bizarro Speech

11
Allison Quinn
·4 min read
Sputnik/Sergei Savostyanov/Pool via Reuters
Sputnik/Sergei Savostyanov/Pool via Reuters

Dozens of Russian lawmakers, military officials, and veterans assembled in Moscow on Tuesday to listen to President Vladimir Putin deliver his first speech to the country’s parliament since the start of his full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.

But some members of the audience appeared to doze off as the Russian leader, having nothing new to say, resorted to mumbling the same claims about “Nazis” and the West that he has repeatedly used to try and justify his war.

From Murder Pigeons to ‘Evil’ Forces: How Putin Sold His War

Apparently in an attempt to up the ante, however, he offered a new twist on the Kremlin’s tired claim that Moscow “isn’t at war with the people of Ukraine.”

Instead, he suggested, the battle next door against “neo-Nazis” in the “Kyiv regime” is also an attempt to protect Russia from rampant pedophilia and gender-neutral pronouns.

“Look at what they are doing in the West… They distort historical facts, do not stop their attacks on Russian culture, on the Russian Orthodox Church,” Putin said. “The West is perverting the family, the national identity. They are making pedophilia the norm in their lives, and priests encourage same-sex marriage. Forgive them Father, they know not what they do.”

“The Anglican Church is planning—so far only planning—to look into the idea of a gender-neutral God. What do you say to that?” Putin said.

“We are obligated to protect our children from degradation and degeneracy,” he declared.

Of the “collective West,” he said: “It’s they who started the war. We have used and are using force to stop it.”

In one of the more notable moments in the nearly two-hour speech, Putin announced that Russia will not longer allow NATO countries to inspects its nuclear arsenal, as Moscow is “suspending” its participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty between Russia and the U.S., the New START nuclear nonproliferation agreement.

“Our relations have degraded and that’s completely and utterly the U.S.’s fault,”he said.

Putin also took aim at his own citizens who took a stand against the war or fled the country. “We will not settle scores with those who have abandoned their homeland,” he said of Russia’s “national traitors.”

“Let that remain on their conscience. Let them live with that. The main thing is that citizens of Russia give them a moral assessment,” he said, before the audience erupted into applause as he insisted the entire country supports his so-called “special military operation.”

As for the war itself, almost a year after the Kremlin’s plan to take the Ukrainian capital in a matter of days failed spectacularly, Putin insisted yet again that victory is just around the corner.

“It’s impossible to defeat Russia on the battlefield,” he said, claiming the very “existence” of Russia is at stake.

He also offered a special shout-out to the tens of thousands of men called up and killed in his war, along with the families they left behind.

“We all understand how hard it is right now for the relatives of fallen troops. Russia remembers them, and it is our duty to support these families. The family of each participant of the special military operation should be at the center of attention, surrounded by care and honor,” he said, proposing the creation of a special government fund to support them.

The Russian leader went on to call for a moment of silence for the thousands of young men he summoned to die for him on the battlefield with his “partial mobilization” order last fall.

“I ask you to honor the memory of our comrades who gave their lives for Russia, the civilians, the elderly, women and children who died under shelling at the hands of neo-Nazis and punishers,” he said.

“Russia will respond to all challenges, because we are one country, one big, united nation, confident in our abilities. The truth is with us,” he said in closing.

The Russian president’s speech didn’t go over well with some of the “patriotic” military bloggers the Kremlin has sought to use to bolster support.

“‘We will do everything for victory!’ - V.V. Putin. Great, give Wagner ammunition,” wrote one Telegram channel connected to the mercenary unit Rusich.

Several other channels connected to the Wagner mercenary group ignored the speech completely.

“Blah blah blah, there’s no point listening further,” wrote Igor Strelkov, the former commander of Kremlin-backed troops in Donetsk.

“Again the lying West deceived us. (Just a little bit more and we’ll stop trusting them),” another pro-war channel quipped.

Russian state-run media, meanwhile, did its best to prop up the redundant speech, with RIA Novosti gushing that “the audience applauded 53 times” during Putin’s address and the “whole world” watched.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Recommended Stories

  • Putin condemns Church of England for considering gender-neutral God

    Vladimir Putin has attacked the Church of England for “considering the idea of a gender-neutral God”.

  • Anti-War Protesters in Washington Praise ‘Russian Patriot’ Vladimir Putin

    Turar Kazangapov via ReutersWASHINGTON, D.C. —Hours before President Joe Biden arrived in Ukraine, anti-war protesters gathered at the Monument and marched to the White House with the goal of pushing back against the administration’s approval of funding foreign wars. But, while the event attempted to capture a general anti-war theme, attendees had a different idea top of mind: Vladimir Putin is not the bad guy.At the Sunday afternoon “Rage Against the War Machine” rally, around a half-dozen Russ

  • Putin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin said Russia will suspend its observation of the New START treaty with the US, dealing a blow to the last accord limiting their nuclear arsenals, as he vowed to press on with his faltering invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergInvestors Say They Want $3 Million in Savings for Comfortable RetirementThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackUS-Ch

  • Opinion: How long will Russians tolerate Putin's costly war?

    Losing the war in Ukraine is the best hope for Russia to get back on the path to economic and social stability.

  • Putin suspends last nuclear arms control treaty

    Vladimir Putin has walked away from the world’s last remaining nuclear arms control treaty, sparking fears of a new global arms race.

  • U.N. says recorded civilian toll of 8,000 in Ukraine is 'tip of the iceberg'

    GENEVA (Reuters) -More than 8,000 civilians have been recorded killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded nearly a year ago, the U.N. human rights office said on Tuesday, describing the figure as only the "tip of the iceberg" with thousands more thought to have died. The latest toll represents a significant upward revision from the previous tally, released earlier this month, of 7,199 recorded killed since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022. Around 90% of the victims were killed by explosive weapons, it added.

  • Treasury deputy: Russia sanctions are degrading its military

    American and allied sanctions and export controls are constraining Russia’s ability to wage war on Ukraine by degrading its military, a top Treasury Department official says. Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo says in prepared remarks that as the war on Ukraine nears the one-year mark U.S. sanctions are proving to mount military losses as intended on the Kremlin and its military machine. Adeyemo is set to deliver the speech Tuesday at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington.

  • China is mounting an economic assault on Gen Z – and it will end in disaster

    The website of fast fashion’s hottest ticket is not a place for someone who is easily confused, or of a nervous disposition.

  • Groundwater carries radiation risk for North Korean cities near nuke test site - rights group

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Tens of thousands of North Koreans and people in South Korea, Japan and China could be exposed to radioactive materials spread through groundwater from an underground nuclear test site, a Seoul-based human rights group said in a report on Tuesday. North Korea secretly conducted six tests of nuclear weapons at the Punggye-ri site in the mountainous North Hamgyong Province between 2006 and 2017, according to the U.S. and South Korean governments.

  • DeSantis downplays Russia as a global threat after Biden's visit to Kyiv: 'I think they've shown themselves to be a third-rate military power'

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis echoed Republican criticism of US support for Ukraine, as he stokes rumors of a 2024 presidential bid.

  • In combative speech, Putin suspends nuclear arms treaty while lashing out at West over Ukraine war

    Vladimir Putin's remarks come ahead of a speech by Joe Biden aimed at rallying support for Ukraine war. Putin also suspended a nuclear arms treaty.

  • US Navy Mideast chief says Iran has 'attention of everyone'

    Iranian attacks in the waterways of the Middle East and elsewhere in the region “have the attention of everyone” as tensions rise over Tehran's advancing nuclear program, the head of the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet said Tuesday. Vice Adm. Brad Cooper also told The Associated Press that he's seen a rise in what he described as Iran's “malign activities” in the region over his two years leading the Bahrain-based 5th Fleet. While Cooper pointed to recent seizures of weapons by American and allied forces in the region as a success, he acknowledged that Iran has been able to carry out drone attacks targeting shipping in the Mideast and other assaults in the region.

  • Former Cowboy QB DiNucci XFL debut overshadowed by TOs

    The former Cowboys quarterback had a Mahomes-like flip for a touchdown, but couldn't maintain the momentum. | From @CDBurnett7

  • How Wagner Group Is Using Pop Culture to Recruit New Russian Fighters

    From action movies to techno music clips, videos on Russian social media urge young men to join the Wagner mercenary group to fight in Ukraine. The pop culture push is even more important as Wagner’s losses mount on the battlefield. Illustration: RIA FAN/Aurum Production/Cyber FrontZ

  • Trial opens for former Kosovo fighter accused of war crimes

    A former fighter with the Kosovo Liberation Army was responsible for the murder of one person and the illegal detention and torture of nearly 20 more during his country's war for independence from Serbia, an international prosecutor said Tuesday at the start of a war crimes trial. The defendant, Pjetёr Shala, insists he is innocent and has pleaded not guilty to four charges of war crimes at the European Union-backed Kosovo Specialist Chambers, a court that is part of the Kosovo legal system but based in the Netherlands. Later this year, the court is scheduled to begin the trial of Kosovo ex-President Hashim Thaci on charges including murder for his alleged role in atrocities as a guerrilla leader during the 1998-99 war.

  • Border guards and soldiers conduct counteroffensive near Bakhmut, kill Wagner Group unit

    State border guards along with the Armed Forces of Ukraine have conducted a counteroffensive near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, and killed a group of Wagnerites. Source: Press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Details: The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has reported that mortar units of the Border Guard have killed a Russian infantry group while drone operators have targeted those Russians who were trying to hide from shelling.

  • Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Charges from ‘Rust’ Shooting Downgraded

    The film's first assistant director and armorer was initially charged with manslaughter in connection with death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchens

  • Revelers enjoy Carnival street parades across Germany

    Hundreds of thousands of revelers took to the streets across Germany Monday to celebrate Carnival dressed up in colorful costumes, amid an abundance of candy, flowers and alcohol. Popular street parades in traditional Carnival strongholds such as Duesseldorf, Cologne and Mainz in the Rhineland drew huge crowds of locals and tourists alike. In Duesseldorf, one float titled “Free Iran” was themed with a small cleric struggling to free himself from the black, free-flowing long hair of a gigantic woman’s head.

  • Nuclear Submarine Plan Shows Risk Lurking Beneath China-Australia Reset

    (Bloomberg) -- Ties between Australia and China have improved faster than many expected since Prime Minister Anthony Albanese took power last year. Beijing’s reaction to Canberra’s plans for a new submarine may show whether the goodwill can last. Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Future

  • 13 fictional presidents we'd love to see in office — and 8 we wouldn't vote for

    There's just no way we'd recommend voting for Selina Meyer from "Veep."