Putin ready to sacrifice his people in Ukraine war, says retired Marine Corps Gen. Jones

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to sacrifice his people in the war against Ukraine, but the Russians are not capable of achieving his goals, former NATO supreme allied commander in Europe James L. Jones said in an interview with Radio Liberty on Nov. 26.

"I think one thing that was always clear is that the Russian leader was willing to commit whatever manpower he needed because they outnumber the Ukrainians in terms of population," Jones said.

The ability of the Russians "to launch a major offensive (by drafting) young men and (throwing) them into the Russian Army, even though they're fairly poorly trained" cannot be discounted, General Jones argued.

It is clear that the lessons of the first year of the war have taken root in both Russia and Ukraine, as both sides now know each other better – and know where their strengths and weaknesses are, the general said.

"It's not surprising that both sides are trying to exploit that advantage," Jones said.

“But I don't see that the Russians are capable of achieving Putin's goal of taking over the whole of Ukraine.”

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine