Putin is ‘ready for talks’ with Ukraine, former German chancellor says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Nikita Khrushchev
    Leader of the Soviet Union from 1953 to 1964
Герхард Шрьодер
Герхард Шрьодер

Read also: Russian army unable to tell dictator Putin they have failed in Ukraine, says military expert

“The good news is that the Kremlin wants a negotiated settlement,” said Schroder.

“A diplomatic approach to resolving the conflict was already around – for example at the Istanbul (talks) back in March.”

The former German chancellor lauded the recent grain exports agreement between Ukraine and Russia, adding that perhaps it could eventually be “expanded to include a ceasefire.”

Read also: Europe must be ready for Russian gas blackmail

While he called the war a mistake on Russia’s part, Schroder said it’s “absurd” to think that Kyiv could reclaim Russia-annexed Crimea by military means.

“Besides the (Crimean) Tatar (ethnic) minority, the region is Russian; former Soviet Leader Nikita Khrushchev transferred it to Ukraine, which was then part of the Soviet Union,” Schroder opined.

Schroder traveled to “lovely” Moscow for “a vacation” last week. He resigned from Rosneft’s board of directors in May.

Schroder maintains his sympathies towards Russia, and said he has no plans to distance himself from Putin, whom he considers “a friend.”

The German government has cut off state funding of Schroder and his staff, citing his persistent efforts to lobby Russian interests.

The European Parliament voted for a resolution urging the EU to sanction Schroder on May 19.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Releasing Russian gas turbine called Putin’s bluff, Scholz says

    Canada helped to call Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s bluff when it agreed to return a Russian natural gas turbine after repairs, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview with Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail on Aug. 1.

  • China, US allies divided over Pelosi's Taiwan visit

    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan has drawn bipartisan support at home and backing among the world’s democracies. Meanwhile, China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory with no right to an independent identity, has rallied support among fellow authoritarian states. The divided opinions speak both to China's growing global influence and the backlash that has prompted among the world's liberal societies.

  • Ukraine urges Lebanon to block ship with grain from leaving

    Ukraine's ambassador to Lebanon on Wednesday insisted a Syrian ship docked at a Lebanese port is carrying stolen Ukrainian grain and urged Lebanon to block the vessel from leaving. The claim comes just days before the tiny cash-strapped country receives Ukraine’s first grain shipment since Russia’s invasion began over five months ago. The Syrian-flagged Laodicea has been anchored at the port of Tripoli since it arrived last Thursday, carrying 10,000 tons of wheat flour and barley.

  • Pentagon unveils some details of contents of new military aid package for Ukraine

    The next U.S. military aid package for Ukraine includes supplies that will “satisfy Ukraine's urgent needs in the field of security and defense,” the Pentagon’s press said on Aug. 1.

  • Uvalde teacher says Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s private meetings with victim families were ‘all for show’

    Uvalde residents pressured a nearby city to revoke a rental agreement for an NRA fundraiser raffling off an AR-15, the same type of gun used in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary

  • U.S. Targets Vladimir Putin's Reputed Girlfriend With New Russia Sanctions

    Alina Maratovna Kabaeva, an Olympic medalist and former State Duma member, has a "close relationship to Putin," the U.S. Treasury Department said.

  • Russian forces in southern Ukraine look to secure Dnipro crossings and halt Kyiv’s advance

    As the Ukrainian Air Force continues to chip away at Russian defenses in southern Ukraine, Moscow’s troops are attempting to secure vital Dnipro River crossings, the Ukrainian military’s South Operational Command said in a Facebook post on Aug. 3.

  • Germany’s Schroeder Says Ukraine Peace Possible After Meeting With Putin

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s controversial former chancellor, Gerhard Schroeder, who has been cast adrift by his own party over his ties to Vladimir Putin and lucrative jobs with Russian state energy firms, said he met with the Russian president in Moscow last week and insisted that the Kremlin is open to talks to end the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Track

  • Putin has 2 daughters he barely ever talks about, and is rumoured to have at least 2 more. His rumored mistress has just been slammed with sanctions.

    Russian president Vladimir Putin has tried to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, rarely if ever discussing his children or relationships.

  • The human toll is mounting. 'Scourge' of addiction, mental illness must be fought| Opinion

    County leaders have a singular opportunity to address a growing and destructive scourge plaguing Ohioan , Brian Bailys and Julie Leach say.

  • Russians desert posts in occupied Kherson Oblast amid Ukrainian advance, regional governor says

    Russian service members visit the homes of local residents in Kherson Oblast and swap military uniforms for plain clothes to avoid fighting, reported acting regional governor Dmytro Butriy on Telegram on Aug. 1.

  • 1 killed, 13 injured in massive warehouse fire near Moscow

    A massive fire engulfed a warehouse outside Moscow on Wednesday, killing at least one person, injuring 13 others and leaving two missing, officials said. The fire, at a warehouse belonging to Russia's leading online retailer, Ozon, affected an area of 50,000 square meters (540,000 square feet). Emergencies officials said that one person died in the fire, and Moscow region Gov. Andrei Vorobyov said that two people are unaccounted-for.

  • Russian central bank says economic downturn to deepen in Q3

    Russia's economic contraction will deepen in the third quarter of 2022, while its strong current account surplus, the key driver of the rouble's recent rebound, will shrink in the second half of this year, the central bank said on Monday. Russia's export-dependent economy is plunging into recession after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, triggering sweeping financial and economic sanctions from the West. Gross domestic product will fall by 7% in the third quarter after contracting by 4.3% in the second quarter, the central bank said, projecting the economy will start recovering in the second half of 2023.

  • Far from Putin’s claims of resilience, Russian economy is being hammered by sanctions and exodus of international companies, Yale report finds

    Media reports trumpeting the resilience of the Russian economy in the face of the international response to its invasion of neighboring Ukraine are based on misunderstandings that do not reflect what's happening on the ground, according to a new paper from the Yale School of Management.

  • Putin says there would be ‘no winners’ in a nuclear war and such a conflict should never be started

    The remarks came in a letter to a conference on non-proliferation

  • EV Tax Credit: How Electric Car Owners Could Reap Benefits of Inflation Reduction Act

    This article was edited to clarify that the credit is also available for used electric vehicles. Electric vehicle (EV) owners could reap the benefits from the stunning deal on climate change and...

  • Inspectors OK 1st Ukraine grain ship but no sign yet of more

    The first grain ship to leave Ukraine and cross the Black Sea under a wartime deal passed inspection Wednesday in Istanbul and headed on to Lebanon. Ukraine said 17 other vessels were “loaded and waiting permission to leave,” but there was no word yet on when they could depart. A joint civilian inspection team spent three hours checking the cargo and crew of the Sierra Leone-flagged ship Razoni, which left Odesa on Monday carrying Ukrainian corn, a U.N. statement said.

  • Ukraine Latest: NATO Told to Expect Lengthy Eastern Deployment

    (Bloomberg) -- Romania’s prime minister warned NATO allies that they will have to maintain an expanded troop presence on their eastern flank for at least the medium term as Russia appears intent on creating a buffer between itself and the western military alliance.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trad

  • Steelers assistant Brian Flores releases statement about NFL lawsuit

    Here is Brian Flores statement abotu the league's decision to punish the Miami Dolphins.

  • First Fly Eye reconnaissance drones arrive in Ukraine

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 3 AUGUST 2022, 12:11 The first control complex and four Fly Eye drones, which will go to the front today, arrived in Ukraine as part of the "Army of Drones" project. Source: State Special Communications Service of Ukraine, on Telegram; Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation, on Telegram Quote from Fedorov: "In total, more than 751 million hryvnias have been raised for the "Drone Army" project through the United24 [Ukrainian fundraising] platform.