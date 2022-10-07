Putin receives unexpected gift from Lukashenko

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — FRIDAY, 7 OCTOBER 2022, 15:28

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, has presented a Belarusian tractor to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his 70th birthday.

Source: Pul Pervogo, Lukashenko’s propaganda Telegram channel

Details: Lukashenko has arrived in St. Petersburg for a summit with Putin. Journalists have asked him at the entrance which gift he has prepared for Putin’s birthday.

Quote: "A tractor… The same that I work on, the Belarus [the Russian word for ‘Belarusian’, i.e. of Belarusian origin – ed.]. The best one, of manual assembly…

We will sow bread… We will grow it and send it to Europe, so that they do not starve and do not steal bread in Ukraine, but send it to poor countries."

More details: Lukashenko has stated that he would also offer a seeder attachment for the tractor to Putin.

Pul Pervogo channel has posted a photo of a gift certificate for the tractor.

For information: "Die", "sh*t", "one year closer to death" – this is how Ukrainians congratulate Vladimir Putin on his 70th birthday on 7 October.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!