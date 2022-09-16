Putin reduced the main task of the war to the seizure of Donbas

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO — FRIDAY, 16 SEPTEMBER 2022, 19:18

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the war plan against Ukraine "is not subject to adjustment" and the main goal is the so-called "liberation of the entire territory of Donbas".

Source: Putin at a press conference at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, reports RIA Novosti

Quote: "The plan is not subject to adjustment. The General Staff makes operational decisions during the operation. Something is considered a key, the main goal, and the main goal is the liberation of the entire territory of Donbas; this work continues despite attempts at a counteroffensive by the Ukrainian army."

Details: The president of the aggressor country assures that "offensive operations in the Donbas itself do not stop; they are proceeding at a slow pace, but consistently, gradually, the Russian army occupies more and more territories."

Putin also explains that Russia is not fighting with a full army but only with its contract part and that "this is related to parameters of personnel."

"Therefore, we are not in a hurry in this part. But, by and large, at its core, there are no changes. Something the general staff considers important, something secondary, but the main task remains unchanged, and it is being implemented," the Russian President assures.

Background: Earlier, Putin at a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he "will do everything to end the conflict as soon as possible," but he is outraged that Ukraine wants to win by military means.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!