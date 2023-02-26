Putin reflects on Russia's collapse and disappearance of Russians as nation

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has opined that if Russia collapses, Russians may not survive "as a nation."

Source: Putin in an interview with the Rossiya-1 TV channel, quoted by TASS

Putin Quote: "The Russian people, if the West succeeds in destroying the Russian Federation and establishing control over its fragments, may not survive — ‘there will be Muscovites, Uralians and others’."

Details: Putin also did not forget to mention nuclear weapons, allegedly saying that Russia "must take into account the nuclear potential of not only the United States, but also all other NATO countries," without clarifying what that meant.

Previously: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that Putin will sooner or later be killed by his own inner circle.

