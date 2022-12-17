Putin’s regime not yet threatened by concern about growing cost of war, believes CIA director

2
·1 min read

In his interview, Burns noted that Russia’s reputation has been “badly undermined” by the war against Ukraine, adding that there is growing concern in Russia about the damage to the economy and the future of Russia.

Read also: Russians can overthrow Putin’s regime, says Lithuanian foreign minister

“The Russian population seems increasingly uneasy about the costs of war as well,” said Burns.

Read also: Putin's regime may collapse from within, but Russian opposition leaders can't replace it, says political expert

“ The fact that Putin, when he launched at the end of September a partial mobilization, the reality was that more Russians of military age fled the country than he was able to round up and send to the front.”

This however does not represent a threat to the regime just yet, Burns noted.

“I'm not trying to suggest that that poses an immediate threat to his grip on power,” the CIA director clarified.

“He's created a very secure and repressive authoritarian regime.”

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously said that it was the citizens of the Russian Federation who allowed Putin to attack a foreign country, and therefore they are responsible for the crimes of the Russian army in Ukraine.

Read also: What do the regime of Putin, the Berlin Wall and dictator Milosevic have in common?

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • 2022 is deadliest year on record for Mexican journalists

    The deadliest year in at least three decades for Mexican journalists and media workers is nearing a close, with 15 slayings — a perilous situation underlined by a brazen near-miss attack this week on one of the country’s most prominent journalists. Two gunmen astride a motorcycle shot up radio and television journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva’s armored vehicle 200 yards from his home Thursday night. The journalist described the attack and posted photos of his vehicle to social media.

  • Russian forces study social networks to plot routes for missiles

    Russian troops use air and ground reconnaissance, collect information from their agents and monitor social media while preparing for missile attacks. Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for Ukraine's Air Force, during the 24/7 national joint newscast Quote: "Before they strike, they [Russians - ed.

  • Clovis police: 13-year-old, 2nd juvenile sought in robberies at three Allsups locations

    According to police, between the hours of 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, a total of three thefts were reported at the Allsups locations.

  • Occupiers enter all-night curfew near Melitopol and in Berdiansk and fortify Mariupol

    Russian invaders have introduced an all-night curfew for the New Year holidays near occupied Melitopol and in Berdiansk (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); moreover, they are bringing fortifications and air defence systems to Mariupol (Donetsk Oblast).

  • District Attorney Stephen Zappala expected to seek 7th term

    He's been Allegheny County's district attorney since 1998, and Steve Zappala is not done yet.

  • Russia central bank holds rates, says inflationary factors prevail for now

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's central bank held its key interest rate at 7.5% at its final meeting of the year on Friday but slightly shifted its rhetoric to acknowledge growing inflation risks, saying a recent military mobilisation was adding to labour shortages. The Bank of Russia has kept policy on hold since September, after six rate cuts that gradually reversed February's emergency rate hike to 20%.

  • Funeral homes struggle to keep up in COVID-hit Beijing

    STORY: Queues of hearses bearing the dead lined the driveway to a designated COVID-19 crematorium in Beijing on Saturday (Saturday 17). Workers at the city's dozen funeral homes were busier than normal, after China reversed tight pandemic restrictions earlier this month.The spread of the Omicron variant has hit a range of services in recent days.Funeral homes and crematoriums are no exception. They are struggling to keep up with demand, as more staff and drivers testing positive for coronavirus call in sick.On Saturday afternoon, a Reuters journalist saw some 30 stationary hearses leading to a COVID-designated crematorium.One truck carried a body wrapped in a blanket in the back. At least one body was seen at the mortuary, as numerous chimneys billowed smoke from the ongoing cremations.The parking security operator and the owner of an urn shop at the funeral home building told Reuters the number of deaths was above average in this period - and higher than before most pandemic curbs were lifted.Reuters could not immediately establish if the deaths and increased demand for cremation were due to COVID-19. China is yet to officially report any COVID deaths since December 7, when the country abruptly abolished much of its zero-COVID policy.That move came after unprecedented public protests against the protocol.A U.S.-based research institute said this week that over a million people in China could die of COVID in 2023. A sharp surge in deaths would test authorities' efforts to move China away from endless testing, lockdowns and heavy travel restrictions, and realign with a world that has largely reopened to live with the disease.Since lifting restrictions earlier this month, China has told its population of 1.4 billion to stay home if they have mild symptoms, as cities across the country brace for their first waves of infections.The lack of officially reported COVID deaths for the past 10 days has stirred debate on social media over data disclosure, fueled also by a lack of statistics over hospitalizations and the number of seriously ill.

  • New EU sanctions target Russian military-industrial complex

    Valdis Dombrovskis, a European Commission vice-president, said the package will deal a blow to 168 “entities” linked to the arms industry.

  • Japan Calls China Unprecedented Challenge in Security Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan will describe China as an “unprecedented strategic challenge” in a new national security policy, according to a draft seen by Bloomberg. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesOhio Man Who Posed in Tub Full of Cash to Plead Guilty in Bitcoin Theft CaseBinance, Alone at the Top After FTX, Stirs ‘Too Big to Fail’ Crypto WorryWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishVerizon Lost Its Network Superiority — Now It

  • Medvedev names Russia's "military targets" in Ukraine: bridges, roads, energy and politics

    Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has named what he considers acceptable "legitimate military targets" in the war with Ukraine and said that this list includes civilian infrastructure (bridges, transport stations, roads, energy facilities, and factories).

  • Casey Anthony and the rise of the true-crime celebrity

    In Childish Gambino's 2011 song "Bonfire," he raps that he "made the beat then murdered it, Casey Anthony." Call-outs in hip-hop songs are usually reserved for celebrities like Halle Berry or Beyoncé - talented people who are easily recognizable as fodder in witty lyrics. But Anthony has a different kind of name recognition: In 2008, she was charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. After living with public hostility for over a decade after her acquittal,

  • Morocco players thank fans after losing to Croatia in World Cup play-off

    Morocco players thanked their fans after losing 2-1 to Croatia in World Cup play-off. Source: BBC One

  • Putin accuses West of 'robbery' through sanctions in national speech on flagging economy

    Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of "robbery" operating under the guise of international sanction as penalties bite Moscow's economy.

  • 5 Phenomenal Stocks in Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

    The Oracle of Omaha's $5.9 billion hidden portfolio is home to five amazing companies that are ripe for the picking.

  • Considering a Cruise Ship Retirement? Here’s What You Need To Know First

    Many individuals are planning to set sail as part of their target retirement lifestyle, but not necessarily through short-term options like spending weekends on a boat. Some retirees plan to retire...

  • JP Morgan signs deal for stake in fintech Viva Wallet for over $800 million- source

    ATHENS (Reuters) -JP Morgan has signed a deal to buy a 48.5% stake in Athens-based payments fintech Viva Wallet for more than $800 million, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturday. Both JP Morgan and Viva Wallet declined to comment. JP Morgan announced in January that it had agreed to acquire a stake in Viva Wallet.

  • UN human rights commissioner has 'serious concerns' about Elon Musk suspending journalists on Twitter

    United Nations High Commissioner on Human Rights Volker Türk expressed "serious concerns" about free speech on Twitter under the leadership of CEO Elon Musk.

  • 'I Intend to Play Basketball’: Brittney Griner is Ready to Return to the Court

    It seems Brittney Griner is tired of others talking for her. The WNBA champion, who recently returned to the United States after her release from Russia was negotiated in a prisoner swap, posted a statement on Instagram, where she thanks everyone involved in getting her home and makes it very clear that she’s not done with basketball.

  • Elon Musk Lifts Twitter Suspensions: ‘The People Have Spoken’

    Mike Blake/ReutersElon Musk has reinstated the accounts of the journalists he had suspended after claiming they had shared details about the location of his private jet.The Twitter CEO launched a poll on the social media site on Thursday asking if the accounts of the journalists should be reinstated “now,” or in “7 days from now.”In the early hours of Saturday morning he tweeted, “The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now.”More than 58 percent

  • The Biden administration plans to give Ukraine smart-bomb kits to combat Russian missiles

    The Biden administration says it is planning to give Ukraine's military advanced electronic equipment that converts unguided aerial weapons into "smart bombs" that can target Russian military positions with higher accuracy. The U.S. is also planning to send Patriot missiles. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin discusses from the Pentagon.