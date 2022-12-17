Putin’s regime not yet threatened by concern about growing cost of war, believes CIA director

In his interview, Burns noted that Russia’s reputation has been “badly undermined” by the war against Ukraine, adding that there is growing concern in Russia about the damage to the economy and the future of Russia.

Read also: Russians can overthrow Putin’s regime, says Lithuanian foreign minister

“The Russian population seems increasingly uneasy about the costs of war as well,” said Burns.

Read also: Putin's regime may collapse from within, but Russian opposition leaders can't replace it, says political expert

“ The fact that Putin, when he launched at the end of September a partial mobilization, the reality was that more Russians of military age fled the country than he was able to round up and send to the front.”

This however does not represent a threat to the regime just yet, Burns noted.

“I'm not trying to suggest that that poses an immediate threat to his grip on power,” the CIA director clarified.

“He's created a very secure and repressive authoritarian regime.”

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously said that it was the citizens of the Russian Federation who allowed Putin to attack a foreign country, and therefore they are responsible for the crimes of the Russian army in Ukraine.

Read also: What do the regime of Putin, the Berlin Wall and dictator Milosevic have in common?

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine