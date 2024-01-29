Putin registered as fourth candidate in Russian presidential election

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko (not pictured) attend a concert at the Gazprom Arena stadium in Saint Petersburg. Vyacheslav Prokofiev/Kremlin/dpa

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has officially received approval from Russia's Central Election Commission as the fourth candidate to run in the presidential election in March.

The remaining applicants have until January 31 to submit the necessary signatures of eligible voters and documents for registration as candidates, returning officer Ella Pamfilova said in Moscow on Monday.

So far, only candidates who are considered to have no chance or who even support Putin have been admitted. As representatives of the parliamentary parties, they did not have to submit any signatures of support.

The election will take place from March 15 to March 17.

The 71-year-old Putin, who has been in power for almost a quarter of a century, did not want to be nominated by the Kremlin party United Russia, but rather run as an individual candidate. He had the necessary supporting signatures collected, which were now found to be valid after a random check.

An election victory for Putin is considered certain. It would be his fifth term in office, which he had made possible through a constitutional amendment.

In 2030, the former intelligence chief, who has been waging war against Ukraine for almost two years, could run for election again - as president for another six years.

In Russia, the Kremlin candidate has always been declared the winner of the election.