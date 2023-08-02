Putin remained transfixed by Ukraine during Russia-Africa summit – expert

Roman Tsymbalyuk noted that, summarizing the results of the Russia-Africa summit, Vladimir Putin spoke mainly about Ukraine

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s handling of the Russia-Africa summit had him clearly focused on Ukraine, instead of more relevant topics Moscow and African nations were discussing, Ukrainian blogger and journalist Roman Tsymbaliuk said in an interview with Radio NV on Aug. 2.

“No offense, since we’re talking live, but he truly looked like a maniac; the one topic of Ukraine seems to haunt him relentlessly,” said Tsymbaliuk.

Read also: Croatia opens its Adriatic Sea ports for Ukrainian grain exports — Kyiv

“(Putin) was supposed to be summing up the Russia-Africa summit, but hardly a word was uttered about Africa. It’s as if he spent three days shaking hands with African leaders (some of whom are quite odious), only to eventually circle back to Ukraine.”

The journalist added that Putin’s phrases about Ukraine’s reluctance to negotiate, while Russia claims to be ready for talks serve as a signal to allies supplying weapons to Ukraine, implying, “maybe we can make a deal, somehow.”

Read also: Putin tells African leaders Russia ready to enter negotiations to end war

During the Russia-Africa Forum held in St. Petersburg on July 29, the Russian dictator asserted his readiness for negotiations to end the war, before reiterating Moscow’s traditional narrative about Ukraine, the United States, and NATO avoiding negotiations.

Read also: Grain elevators damaged, port facilities burning in Odesa after Russian drone attack

In another meeting with African leaders, Putin emphasized that “Ukraine’s neutral status” holds paramount importance for Russia.

In response to Russia’s withdrawal from a grain deal with South Africa last month, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Naledi Pandor, urged Russia on Aug. 2 to return to negotiations.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine