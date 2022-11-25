Putin requires increased production for war although plants already working several shifts

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, called on the Russian state corporation Rostech to increase the production and supply of equipment that Russia needs in the war against Ukraine.

Source: Putin, at an event to celebrate the 15th birthday of the state corporation, Interfax

Quote: "The production and supply of all categories of the products requested needs to be increased. State targets must be completed strictly and by the deadline."

"The key task today is to do everything to satisfy all the needs of the Armed Forces…First and foremost of the units that are taking part in the Special Military Operation [the term Russia uses for the war against Ukraine – ed.]."

Details: The President of the aggressor state claimed that all the companies that are now working several shifts to meet the needs of the army will serve as a unique impetus to industrial development.

"Plants in Moscow, St Petersburg, the Urals, Siberia, the Far East – dozens of regions in our country are now working overtime, in several shifts", he stated.

"Today it is clear that the majority of the armaments produced is for internal use, for the needs of the Armed Forces^, but even in these circumstances we have sold $8 billion worth of armaments on the world markets", Putin claimed, adding that given the current conditions that is quite a good result.

He states that contracts for even higher sums have been signed.

He also claimed that the experience of counteracting modern Western weapons during the war in Ukraine must be used in order to increase the quality of Russian defence production.

