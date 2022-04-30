Putin will respond with threats of chemical, nuclear weapons to increased Western support for Ukraine believes

Moscow, Russia

Read also: Putin threatens West with ‘lightning-fast’ retaliatory strikes in the event of interference

"Russia is ready for isolation, Russia wants isolation," he said.

“This is the image that Putin came up with during his first term in office: Russia is a rat driven into a corner. They like to have this self-image. They love when everyone is attacking them, when everyone spits on them. It gives them pleasure. This is the kind of nation with these sorts of priorities and stereotypes."

Read also: Russia steals 60 tons of grain from southern Ukraine, says general staff

According to Davydiuk, this culture of grievance politics means that the Russians may look to paradoxically increase their own levels of isolation, poverty and hunger, and they will continue threaten Ukraine and the West.

“Both chemical and nuclear weapon threats will come into play," Davydiuk believes.

“These [threats] will look quite realistic, but Ukraine should think about how to react to this, how to make sure that Russia does not use it."

"It seems to me that Russia's top leadership should feel this courage, which has become our our global motto. All the generals who thought they would seize Ukraine in one day dig their way out of their Russian intoxication and understand that the enemy is above their paygrade."



Read also: Day 66 of Putin's war. Ukraine destroys enemy command post near Izyum, Russians fire on two evacuation buses near Popasna