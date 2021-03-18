Putin responds to Biden labeling him a killer: 'It takes one to know one'

Brendan Morrow
·1 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin is hitting back at President Biden with an "I know you are, but what am I" kind of response to being blasted as a "killer."

Biden in an interview with ABC News this week said he believes Putin to be a killer, and the Russian president responded on Thursday by declaring, "It takes one to know one," Bloomberg reports. Putin also said he wishes Biden "good health," a comment he claimed he was making "without irony."

Biden was being interviewed by ABC News when he was asked if he believes Putin is a killer, and he responded, "I do." He also vowed Putin will "pay a price" after a U.S. intelligence report found he authorized influence operations in the 2020 presidential election.

In the wake of Biden's comments, Russia recalled its U.S. ambassador, while a Kremlin spokesperson said it's clear that Biden "definitely does not want to improve relations," and that the relationship between the countries is "very bad," CNN reports. In addition to calling Putin a killer, Biden also said he doesn't believe the Russian leader has "a soul."

