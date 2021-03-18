Putin responds to Biden labeling him a killer: 'It takes one to know one'

Eat This, Not That!

There are more transmissible—and more deadly—strains of COVID-19 across the country, and although it feels like the end of the pandemic is near, this may be just the beginning—of a new surge. COVID-19 cases rose significantly in 14 US states over past week, according to CNN. “Now is not the time to let our guard down,” says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Read on to see which states could be future hotspots—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 The Fastest Increase was Seen in Michigan “Michigan cases are increasing the fastest, at more than 50% this week compared to last, with Delaware (39%), Montana (34%), Alabama (31%) and West Virginia (29%) in the Top 5,” says CNN. “School-related COVID-19 outbreaks are rising in Michigan, and many are tied to youth and high school sports, Michigan's leading epidemiologist said Wednesday,”according to the Detroit Free Press. "The largest number of outbreaks are in K-12 school settings at 162, with 54 new outbreaks reported this week," said Sarah Lyon-Callo, the director of the Bureau of Epidemiology and Population Health at the state health department. 2 Delaware “Delaware will move into its next COVID-19 vaccination phase on Wednesday, focusing on residents with high and moderate-risk health conditions, according to an email sent to physicians Monday night,” reports Delaware Online. “The move comes after the state spent two months in phase 1B, administering vaccines to people ages 65 and older. Delaware recently shifted focus to vaccinating teachers and school staff, as well as to those working in poultry plants, grocery stores and other essential businesses.” 3 Montana “There were 406 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Tuesday, and the statewide death toll since the pandemic began is 1,407, according to data compiled by MTN News,” reports KTVQ. “The number of newly confirmed cases includes 306 cases in Cascade County that were previously unreported over the past several months.” 4 Alabama “A third member of the Alabama House of Representatives has tested positive for COVID-19, according to House speaker Mac McCutcheon and House spokesman Clay Redden,” reports WSFA. “McCutcheon said Reps. Wes Allen, Tommy Hanes and Ritchie Whorton have tested positive….From the House floor Tuesday afternoon, the speaker urged legislators to be cautious telling them to ‘make sure you are vigilant. Make sure you to try keep your social distancing,’ and adding ‘through this week, please by mindful of that. This virus is real.’” 5 West Virginia Some good news here: “Walgreens received permission to start booking its own COVID-19 vaccine appointments from the West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force,” according to WCHS TV. “James Hoyer, director of the task force, said the move is part of the ‘parallel paths’ initiative, where different outlets (pharmacies, local doctors, local health care providers) will start taking a more active role in the scheduling and delivery of vaccine.” 6 New Hampshire “Black and Latino people in New Hampshire have faced disproportionate harm from the COVID-19 pandemic, including higher rates of infection. They're also falling behind in New Hampshire’s vaccine rollout, according to new data from the state health department,” reports the Concord Monitor. “As of March 8, according to the new data provided in response to a public records request from NHPR, Black and Latino residents have received the vaccine at roughly half the rate of white residents. About 16 percent of New Hampshire’s white population has received their first dose, compared with about 7 percent of the Black and Latino populations.” 7 Hawaii In news that would dismay Dr. Fauci: “More tourists traveled to Hawaii on Saturday than the state has seen in a single day since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. About 26,400 trans-Pacific and interisland travelers were screened by the state's Safe Travels program on Saturday, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Tuesday,” reports USA Today. “That's Hawaii’s busiest day since coronavirus restrictions caused travel to plummet last year.” 8 Mississippi It’s a race between the virus and the vaccines in Mississippi. “Mississippi will become the second state to open Covid-19 vaccinations to all of its adult residents, following a call from President Biden for all states to do so by May 1,” reports the New York Times. “Alaska opened its vaccination doors last week to anybody 16 or older who lives or works in the state. The change in Mississippi takes effect Tuesday.” “Get your shots, friends,” Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Twitter. “And let’s get back to normal!” 9 Maine “State health officials reported 203 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, continuing a modest but still concerning upward trend over the last few weeks that appears to be driven in part by younger Mainers,” reports the Press Herald. “No additional deaths were reported Wednesday, but it was the third time in the last six days that cases have eclipsed 200.” 10 Nevada Things are opening up in Nevada, so be extra careful: “The vast majority of businesses in Nevada have been allowed to open their doors to patrons at 50% capacity or 250 people for larger venues starting Monday following weeks of lowering coronavirus transmission and hospitalization rates,” reports KTNV. “Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that restrictions would again be loosened starting this week in a previous press conference.” 11 Connecticut “The daily coronavirus rate in the state has jumped over two points. The data compiled Monday and released Tuesday by the state Department of Public Health shows a spike in the rate to 4.96 percent, up from 2.95 the previous day,” reports Patch. 12 North Dakota “North Dakota has identified seven cases of the more contagious strain of COVID-19 since it announced its first cases about a month ago,” reports the Grand Forks Herald. “Though the number of known cases of the variant, first detected in the United Kingdom, is relatively low, the North Dakota Department of Health says it's likely more people have been or are infected with the strain, and residents are urged to remain vigilant against COVID-19.” 13 Idaho “With only four days until the official start of Spring, temperatures in the Treasure Valley will be into the upper 60's by Thursday. With the sun not setting until nearly 8 p.m., it seems like the perfect time to be out and about,” reports KTVB. “The warm weather also brings the hope that COVID-19 inoculations will increase and case numbers will decrease. That hope, however, may be premature.”RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said This is the Best Vaccine to Get 14 Maryland “Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday that he’ll announce “shortly” the next steps of expanding eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine in Maryland, as the state expects supplies to increase,” reports the Baltimore Sun. “During a visit to a vaccine clinic in Prince George’s County, the Republican governor said White House officials just told governors to expect a boost in vaccine doses starting March 29.” As for yourself, no matter where you live, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.