Putin reveals he was vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DARIA LITVINOVA
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin revealed Wednesday that he had received the domestically developed Sputnik V vaccine earlier this year, stressing the importance of getting vaccinated amid a surge of new coronavirus infections and deaths in Russia.

During an annual call-in show taking pore-screened question s, Putin voiced hope the immunization drive could help avoid a nationwide lockdown.

Russia on Wednesday reported 21,042 new infections and 669 deaths — similar to numbers it has been reporting daily since June 24. The number of reported deaths was a record for a single day for the country.

While reaffirming his position that vaccinations should be voluntary, Putin emphasized that decisions by local authorities in regions across Russia that made shots mandatory for some workers should help contain the surge.

Those decisions were based on the law and “aimed at avoiding the need for a lockdown, when entire enterprises shut down and people are left without their jobs, without their salaries,” Putin said.

Russian officials have blamed the rise in cases on Russians’ lax attitude toward taking precautions, the growing prevalence of more infectious variants and vaccination hesitancy. Although Russia was among the first countries to announce and deploy a coronavirus vaccine, just over 23 million people — or 15% of its 146 million population — have received at least one shot.

Experts have blamed this on wariness of the rushed approval of the Russian-made vaccines and limited production capacity.

Putin said that he initially didn't identify the vaccine he received to avoid offering a competitive advantage to its maker.

“But I see that there are lots of questions,” the president said.

Putin got his first shot in late March and his second in mid-April, both out of the public eye.

On Wednesday, Putin said he hadn't consulted with his doctors “as much” about which vaccine to take but rather looked at what choices his acquaintances made. He said he went for Sputnik V because it provided the longest protection out of the two jabs available to Russians at the time.

“Especially since our armed forces are being vaccinated with Sputnik V, and I'm the commander in chief, after all,” he said, chuckling.

Russia gave Spuntik V regulatory approval in August 2020, and it faced criticism at home and abroad because it had only been tested on a few dozen people at the time. However, the criticism was blunted by a report in the British medical journal The Lancet this year that said large-scale testing showed it to be safe, with an efficacy rate of 91%.

Its one-dose version, Sputnik Light, received approval last month and was released into circulation earlier this month.

Two other Russian vaccines — EpiVacCorona and CoviVac — have also received regulatory approval before completing late-stage trials. No data on the efficacy of those two vaccines has been released, and Spuntik V remains the most widely used coronavirus vaccine in the country.

Putin on Wednesday said all four Russian vaccines are “cutting-edge, safe and rather effective.”

Whether Russia will have enough vaccines to cope with a spike in demand remains unclear. Several regions have already reported shortages, but the Kremlin assured that those were merely temporary logistical difficulties.

Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said Tuesday that, to date, 36.7 million sets of all four domestically developed coronavirus vaccines have been released in Russia.

Amid the latest surge of cases, about 20 Russian regions — from Moscow and St. Petersburg to the remote far-eastern region of Sakhalin — have made vaccinations mandatory this month for employees in certain sectors. The move seemingly helped ramp up the immunization drive in recent weeks but also elicited some pushback.

As of Monday, restaurants, bars and cafes in Moscow can only admit customers who have been vaccinated, have recovered from COVID-19 in the past six months or can provide a negative test in the previous 72 hours. Customers must visit a government website and get a QR code, a digital pattern designed to be read by a scanner.

In one concession, city officials agreed that the QR codes aren’t needed for customers using outdoor terraces. Underage customers won’t have to provide documentation if they are with their parents.

Small protests against mandatory vaccinations erupted in Moscow and the Sakhalin region this week.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Putin, in COVID-19 vaccine push, says he got Sputnik V shot

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin told Russians on Wednesday to get vaccinated against COVID-19 amid a wave of cases and said for the first time that he had received Russia's Sputnik V shot. The Kremlin had previously said that Putin, 68, received a two-dose vaccine in March and April, but it gave no further details and did not release images of him getting it. Putin used his annual televised phone-in session on Wednesday to cast Russia's four vaccines as highly effective and safe, while taking a swipe at shots that are widely used in the West.

  • Putin says US and UK were behind Black Sea 'provocation'

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that an incident involving a British destroyer in the Black Sea couldn't have triggered a global conflict even if Russia had sunk the warship because the West knows it can't win such a war. Speaking in a marathon call-in show, Putin also revealed that he received the domestically produced Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and urged Russians to get vaccinated as the country battles a devastating surge of cases and deaths amid widespread hesitancy to get the shot. Putin was asked about the June 23 incident in the Black Sea, in which Russia said one of its warships fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs in the path of Britain's HMS Defender to force it from an area near Crimea that Moscow claims as its territorial waters.

  • In UAE visit, Israeli minister builds ties after Gaza war

    Israeli's foreign minister acknowledged Wednesday during his first state visit to the United Arab Emirates that when tensions flare in Jerusalem, it reverberates across the region. “Nobody is denying the fact that tensions in Jerusalem endanger the entire area,” Yair Lapid told reporters in Dubai. It was the first official visit by an Israeli minister to the UAE since the two countries agreed to establish full ties nine months ago.

  • Biden says Iran will ‘never’ get a nuclear weapon on his watch

    Comment comes after Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu compared the Iran nuclear deal to US refusal to act during the Holocaust

  • Russia's Sputnik V shot around 90% effective against Delta variant, developers say

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 is around 90% effective against the highly contagious Delta variant of coronavirus, its developers said on Tuesday. The shot, which Russia has actively marketed abroad, was previously found by researchers to be almost 92% effective against the original strain of coronavirus. Denis Logunov, deputy director of Moscow's Gamaleya Institute which developed Sputnik V, said the Delta variant efficacy figure was calculated based on digital medical and vaccine records, the RIA news agency reported.

  • Brazil to suspend Indian COVID-19 vaccine deal as graft claims probed

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Brazil will suspend a $324-million contract for COVID-19 vaccine from India that has mired President Jair Bolsonaro in accusations of irregularities, the health minister said on Tuesday, following guidance by the federal comptroller, the CGU. The deal to buy 20 million doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shot has become a headache for Bolsonaro after whistleblowers went public with alleged irregularities. One health ministry official said he alerted the president about his concerns.

  • The Latest: Overshadowed by soccer? Svitolina doesn't mind

    Ukrainian Elina Svitolina needs one more victory to play in the third round at Wimbledon on Saturday, the same day her country faces England in soccer's European Championship. “I think there will be like two people watching my match,” Svitolina said. Svitolina advanced to the second round by beating Alison Van Uytvanck 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

  • Trump Organization, CFO Allen Weisselberg expected to face tax charges Thursday

    The Trump Organization, founded by former President Donald Trump, and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg expect charges soon.

  • World Bank raises China growth outlook to 8.5%

    The World Bank raised its forecast of China’s economic growth this year to 8.5% from 8.1% and said Tuesday that a full recovery requires progress in vaccinations against the coronavirus. The report adds to positive signs for China, the first major economy to rebound from the pandemic. Factory and consumer activity are back above pre-outbreak levels, though authorities have re-imposed travel controls in some areas to counter outbreaks of new variants of the virus.

  • China has eliminated malaria

    “Their success was hard-earned and came only after decades of targeted and sustained action,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the WHO.

  • Russia’s Sputnik V Covid vaccine ‘less effective’ against Delta variant

    ‘There is a fall, but the fall is insignificant,’ says developer of jab

  • Great Brexit sausage fight goes into freezer for 3 months

    The European Union and the United Kingdom agreed Wednesday not to let a fight over the transport of chilled meats from Britain to Northern Ireland sputter out of control for the moment and further damage already fraught relations. “We are pleased we have been able to agree a sensible extension on chilled meats moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland," British Cabinet Minister David Frost said. Britain and the EU have been in a spat over post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, the only part of the U.K. that borders the 27-nation bloc, for months, with London arguing that the terms of planned checks between Britain and Northern Ireland aren't realistic.

  • White House to raise federal firefighter pay to $15 an hour

    Biden focusing on increased threats from climate change as wildfires, heat waves beset parts of the U.S.

  • Thousands of EU citizens may lose legal status to live in UK

    Marlies Haselton has called Britain home for more than 30 years. The Dutch national married a Briton, had her children there, and considers herself “part and parcel” of the U.K. Until Britain’s divorce from the European Union, she had never given a thought to her immigration status in the U.K. Haselton, 55, is among the millions of Europeans who have freely lived, worked and studied in the U.K. for decades, but whose rights are no longer automatically granted due to Brexit.

  • Amnesty warns Hong Kong fast devolving into a "police state"

    Just a year after China imposed a controversial "national security" law on Hong Kong, activists say it has helped make the city "more dangerous than Beijing."

  • NHL rumors: Bruins 'believed to have interest' in Conor Garland, Oliver Ekman-Larsson

    The Bruins reportedly are "believed to have interest" in Coyotes players Conor Garland and Oliver Ekman-Larsson, but do these players actually make sense for Boston?

  • Iran oil workers strike for better wages as economy suffers

    Thousands of workers in Iran’s vast energy industry have gone on strike over the past week to press demands for better wages and conditions at oil facilities, Iranian media reported Wednesday. The widespread demonstrations underscore the mounting economic pressures on the country as it struggles to secure relief from crippling sanctions. Footage has spread across social media showing construction workers at 60 oil and petrochemical installations, largely in the country’s oil-rich south, walking off their jobs in protest.

  • Nnamdi Kanu: Nigeria arrests Biafra separatist leader

    He fled in 2017 while on bail facing treason charges and was detained with the help of Interpol.

  • Tennis-Kyrgios says grass 'too slow' as late-night duel suspended

    Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios ranted about the state of Wimbledon's famous green turf on Tuesday during a late-night roller-coaster first-round against France's Ugo Humbert. Kyrgios and Humbert were switched to Court One under the roof after rain delays but the match could not finish as Wimbledon's 11pm curfew came into force. It robbed the crowd of a conclusion to an absorbing contest in which Kyrgios began well, then went off the boil, before hitting back strongly.

  • Russian jets 'armed with bombs' accused of 'mock attacks' on Dutch navy ship

    Russian fighter jets have been accused of "harassing" a Dutch navy frigate in the Black Sea as it carried out "mock attacks," the Defence Ministry of the Netherlands has claimed. Speaking out for the first time since the Dutch ship Zr. Ms. Evertsen accompanied HMS Defender on a patrol in the Black Sea last week, the Dutch ministry of defence accused Moscow of flying Russian planes “dangerously low and close by, performing feint attacks”. It comes after Russia said one of its warships in the Blac