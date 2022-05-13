U.K. Hits Putin’s Rumored Baby Mama With String of Sanctions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shannon Vavra
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Alina Kabaeva
    Alina Kabaeva
    Russian gymnast and politician
REUTERS
REUTERS

The British government on Friday sanctioned Alina Kabaeva, the Olympic champion gymnast who is allegedly Vladimir Putin’s longtime lover and mother of some of his children, in a move expected to rile the Russian president as his war in Ukraine nears its 80th day.

“Today’s sanctions will hit this cabal who owe Putin their wealth and power, and in turn support Putin and his war machine,” the British government said in a release.

Countries around the world have been working to cut off Putin and his inner circle of oligarchs and cronies since his February invasion of Ukraine as a way to crank up the pressure on Moscow and cut key allies off from the world financial system. But the pressure is growing to expand that list to include his family members and closest allies to make the sanctions sting.

The British sanctions targeting Kabaeva also target her grandmother, Anna Zatseplina, as well as Putin’s ex-wife, Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, and several other associates and family members.

The European Union, too, has proposed sanctioning Kabaeva, one European sanctions authority told The Daily Beast, but the potential sanctions have been held up due to Hungary’s objections over banning oil from Russia. Bloomberg News first reported the rumored sanctions.

Kabaeva, who took gold in rhythmic gymnastics at the 2004 Olympic Games, has since retired and began working in politics as a pro-Kremlin lawmaker in Russia. She has since founded a charitable foundation and has worked as the head of the Russian National Media Group, which oversees pro-government media, cashing in with a salary hovering near $12 million as of 2018, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Her leadership in the media group, and its role in pushing Russian propaganda and thereby undermining Ukraine’s territorial integrity in the war, is part of why she is up for sanctions, Bloomberg News reported.

The Kremlin has denied the romantic links between Putin and Kabaeva.

Meet Putin’s Olympic Torch-Lighting Paramour

“His family members form a core contingent of his inner circle—receiving positions of power due to their affiliation to the regime,” the British government said Friday.

The Biden administration has been considering sanctioning Kabaeva, but she was spared in recent days, in part because White House officials feared that sanctioning her would be viewed as such a low and personal blow that Putin might escalate the war in Ukraine in response, as the Journal reported.

The White House has indicated that more sanctions are yet to come.

“No one is safe from our sanctions,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, when asked about Kabaeva, said last week. “There’s more we will likely do.”

The tightening grip on the Kremlin inner circle comes as Putin weighs escalating the war in Ukraine beyond just the eastern regions of the country, in a return to his old goals of the conflict, intelligence officials in the Biden administration warned lawmakers this week.

But his private life may still prove a more volatile influence on the war. Putin has long been touchy about his private life, seeking to keep it guarded from public view. It’s been rumored Kabaeva gave birth to at least one of his children in a hospital in Switzerland in 2015, and that she is the mother of several of his other children as well.

Putin has previously commented on his rigid focus on shielding his private life from public view. “I have a private life in which I do not permit interference. It must be respected,” Putin said following reports he was romantically involved with Kabaeva.

When the Moskovsky Korrespondent reported that Putin’s former marriage had ended in divorce, and he was engaged to be married to Kabaeva at St. Petersburg's Konstatinovsky Palace, the publication quickly shut down, citing mysterious financial issues.

"Of course, society has the right to know about the lives of public figures, but even in this case there are certain limits,” Putin said at the time, according to a report from RFERL.

But Kabaeva, who is rumored to have taken up residence in a chalet in Switzerland while Putin wages war, according to Page Six reporting, is getting a flurry of negative attention for benefitting from her ties with the Kremlin. A petition that’s gained more than 70,000 signatures has been circulating, calling for her expulsion from Switzerland.

“Despite the current war, Switzerland continues to host an accomplice of Putin's regime,” the petition reads.

The Wall Street Journal has also reported Kabaeva was spotted in Switzerland.

It is unclear at this time if Kabaeva is indeed in Switzerland, though. She was spotted last month at a gymnastics event in Moscow, according to photos that Ekaterina Sirotina, the head coach of Russia's junior national rhythmic gymnastics team, posted on Instagram.

And regardless of the extent of her rumored romantic relationship, Kabaeva has been enriched by her work for the regime and has appeared to be pushing pro-Kremlin and pro-war propaganda herself.

Just last month, she stood in front of posters showing the “Z” logo, symbolic of support for the Russian war in Ukraine, to deliver remarks at the gymnastics event.

“Every family has a war-related story, and we must pass these stories to next generations,” Kabaeva said. “We will only win from this.”

Putin may not have a neutral party in the Swiss to shield his alleged mistress, despite the country’s tendency to declare neutrality, though. Switzerland has jumped on board with other European and Western nations to sanction Russians and implement punitive measures. And even though Jacques Pitteloud, the Swiss ambassador to the U.S., has said his nation will maintain a legal definition of neutrality, the Swiss have sanctioned hundreds of Russians since the war began, including two of Putin’s daughters, so it seems that loved ones are not off the table.

The Swiss embassy in the U.S. did not immediately return a request for comment.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • White House gets boxed-in on inflation

    President Biden is boxed-in by high inflation, leaving him with few options to take the heat off on an issue that hurting his party politically. Biden has limited control over inflation beyond proposing policies and investments that could take months, if not years, to make an impact. It’s also hard for the president to pass…

  • Our Fitness Director Reveals 3 Essential Things That'll Make Your Workout Worth Doing

    Men's Health fitness director Ebenezer Samuel breaks down three factors that workout programs should have to build strength and muscle.

  • Report: Trump officials, meat companies knew workers at risk

    During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meat processing industry worked closely with political appointees in the Trump administration to stave off health restrictions and keep slaughterhouses open even as the virus spread rapidly among workers, according to a congressional report released Thursday. The report by the House's Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis said meat companies pushed to keep their plants open even though they knew workers were at high risk of catching the coronavirus. The lobbying led to health and labor officials watering down their recommendations for the industry and culminated in an executive order President Donald Trump issued in spring 2020 designating meat plants as critical infrastructure that needed to remain open.

  • Meatpackers convinced Trump officials to keep plants running during COVID crisis -U.S. House report

    Top U.S. meatpacking companies drafted the executive order issued by President Donald Trump in 2020 to keep meat plants running and convinced his administration to encourage workers to stay on the job at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report https://coronavirus.house.gov/sites/democrats.coronavirus.house.gov/files/2022.5.12%20-%20SSCC%20report%20on%20Meatpacking%20FINAL.pdf released on Thursday by a U.S. House panel. The report by the House of Representatives Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis details the meat industry’s influence on Trump's White House as it tried to keep production rolling even as employees fell ill.

  • How Two Middle School 'Desperadoes' Ended Up in a Police Shootout

    ENTERPRISE, Fla. — It was getting dark, so sheriff’s deputies used the lights on their rifles to get a better look at the two children who had been holed up in a suburban house for more than hour. Fourteen-year-old Nicole Jackson was using a metal baton to smash mirrors, a bathtub and furniture. As the officers closed in, she flipped her middle finger at them and strapped a loaded 12-gauge shotgun around her neck. A 12-year-old boy who had joined her in the escape from a nearby group home grabbe

  • Lindsey Graham Grovels On Fox News Over Leaked Audio Of Him Praising Joe Biden

    In recently leaked audio from Jan. 6, 2021, the Republican senator said Joe Biden might be the "best person to have" running the country.

  • Elon Musk Reveals What He Thinks Of Donald Trump Running In 2024

    Joe Biden won in 2020 because "everyone just wanted less drama," said Twitter's potential new owner.

  • Laura Ingraham Asks Why There Was No Hoarding Under Trump. Twitter Explodes.

    The baby formula shortage gave the Fox News host a platform to show off her staggering forgetfulness.

  • Jail Time? Ex-Prosecutor Names The Law Kevin McCarthy Should Be Worried About

    “So many crimes to choose from,” says Glenn Kirschner. But one stands out most.

  • The Putin Nightmare That Blew Up While We Weren’t Looking

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyRussian missiles are landing less than 100 miles from Moldova’s borders. Mysterious explosions rocked the headquarters of a security agency in the country’s Russian-backed separatist enclave last month. An economic crisis is looming. And a Russian general has threatened an expansion of the war in Ukraine to the Moldovan border.Unlike other western neighbors that are receiving Ukrainian refugees, Moldova is not a European Union member, and

  • Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) calls $40 billion military aid package to Ukraine a "gift” and blocks it from passing.

    Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) blocked the passage of the $39.8 billion House-passed Ukraine aid after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) presented a unanimous consent on behalf of himself and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell today. Schumer urged Paul to pass the bill and claimed that the Senator from Kentucky wanted to add certain changes directly to the bill, which have been opposed by members of both parties. Paul asserted that the aid amount will almost equal the entire military budget of Russia and that the U.S. will have to borrow the money from China to send it to Ukraine.

  • Ukraine's security service reveals Russian invaders' chatting about mass riots

    Ukraine’s SBU security service on May 12 released an intercept of a conversation between a Russian invader and his father, in which he talks about mass riots in the Russian army over their reluctance to fight Ukrainian defenders.

  • Panzerfaust 3: The Cold War weapon wrecking Russian tanks in Ukraine

    Though it has its roots in fighting Soviets in World War II, the Panzerfaust 3 antitank rocket is now being used against the Russians again — in Ukraine.

  • By chance, Polish cop helps Lech Walesa with flat tire in US

    A Connecticut state trooper who is a native of Poland got quite the surprise while responding to an SUV with a flat tire Wednesday — a passenger in the vehicle happened to be former Polish President Lech Walesa. State police said Trooper Lukasz Lipert arrived to the call in Tolland and was greeted by Walesa, who had spoken in Hartford on Tuesday as part of his U.S. tour advocating for aid for refugees who have fled Ukraine during the war with Russia. Lipert, 35, who came to the U.S. when he was 18, told The Hartford Courant that he spoke with Walesa in Polish about their homeland and the anti-communist movement Walesa helped lead.

  • Finland's president has a message for Russia as it inches closer to joining NATO: 'You caused this'

    Sauli Niinisto said on Wednesday if Moscow wonders why Helsinki is moving toward joining NATO then Russia should "look at the mirror."

  • Why The 'Explosive' COVID-19 Outbreak In North Korea Is So Alarming

    Most North Koreans remain unvaccinated against the virus, and Pyongyang's under-prepared public health system could spark a humanitarian crisis.

  • Exclusive-Tycoon close to outgoing Philippines president mulls sales of big assets - sources

    MANILA (Reuters) -A tycoon and close associate of outgoing Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is considering selling businesses collectively worth several billion dollars, including a South China Sea gas field and a commercial land lease firm at the site of a former U.S. military base, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Dennis Uy, chairman of conglomerate Udenna Corp and listed Chelsea Logistics, has seen rapid growth and diversification of his business empire during the six-year presidency of Duterte, who leaves office next month. The assets he is considering selling are the Malampaya gas field, which Uy had acquired from Chevron and Shell for approximately $1 billion, and Clark Global City, which also cost $1 billion, the sources told Reuters, declining to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to media.

  • Governor: Florida Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee to resign

    Florida Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee is resigning her post as the state's top election official, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said Thursday. In a resignation letter, Lee, a Republican, said she would step down Monday and thanked the governor, who appointed her in 2019. "I am grateful for your support throughout my tenure, and I am honored to have been part of your vision for our state," she wrote in her resignation letter to DeSantis.

  • Russians advance near Lyman and suffer devastating losses - Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration

    Olha Hlushchenko - Friday, 13 May 2022, 00:31 The Russian aggressors continue their failed attempts to advance on Lyman in the Donetsk region and are suffering devastating losses. Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, on a TV broadcast, quoted by Ukrinform Quote: "The situation in the region is difficult, but it is under control .

  • Ukrainian military conducts "manhunt" on Kadyrov's troops in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine's SBU says

    The Ukrainian military is conducting a "manhunt" of Kadyrovtsi in Kharkiv Oblast, the personal troops of Chechen warlord Ramzam Kadyrov, a vassal of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, said local SBU official Lieutenant Colonel Roman Dudin, in an interview with the ArmyInform news agency published on May 11.