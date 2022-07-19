Putin: Russia will not interfere with Ukrainian grain exports in exchange for lifting of food sanctions

ANASTASIIA KALATUR - WEDNESDAY, 20 JULY 2022, 00:20

Russia will not hinder the export of Ukrainian grain in exchange for the lifting of sanctions related to the supply of Russian grain.

Source: Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Iran for a meeting with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Quote from Putin: "We will facilitate the export of Ukrainian grain, but we assume that all restrictions related to the supply of Russian grain will be lifted. Nobody has objected so far. Including the American partners."

