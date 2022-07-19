Putin: Russia will not interfere with Ukrainian grain exports in exchange for lifting of food sanctions
- Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia
ANASTASIIA KALATUR - WEDNESDAY, 20 JULY 2022, 00:20
Russia will not hinder the export of Ukrainian grain in exchange for the lifting of sanctions related to the supply of Russian grain.
Source: Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Iran for a meeting with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Quote from Putin: "We will facilitate the export of Ukrainian grain, but we assume that all restrictions related to the supply of Russian grain will be lifted. Nobody has objected so far. Including the American partners."
Background:
Russian aggression has led to a halt in shipments from Ukrainian ports exporting large quantities of oil and grains. This has reduced the global food supply and led to a sharp rise in prices.
On 14 July, during a meeting between Ukraine, the UN, Russia and Turkey in Istanbul, the parties agreed to remove the blockade of three Ukrainian ports for grain exports, with all vessels to be inspected by the Turkish navy.
The corridor for the transport of Ukrainian grain and agricultural products via the Black Sea should start operating this week, after the document on its creation is signed.