  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Putin sacked the FSB and put the secretive GRU spy agency in charge of Ukraine intelligence after a string of failures, top Russian journalists say

Bill Bostock
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Andrei Soldatov
    Russian investigative journalist and writer
  • Irina Borogan
    Russian journalist
Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin meeting with members of Russia's security council.Kremlin Press Office/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • Putin put the GRU spy agency in charge of Ukraine intelligence, replacing the FSB, Russian investigative reporters say.

  • The head of the FSB was reportedly jailed in March following Russia's botched start to the Ukraine invasion.

  • It follows multiple reports that said Putin purged multiple FSB agents over poor Ukraine intelligence.

President Vladimir Putin fired Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) and put the military's Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) in charge of providing intelligence on the Ukraine invasion, according to two leading Russian journalists.

The FSB is Russia's main intelligence agency and the successor of the KGB, where Putin served as an officer. The GRU is the country's military intelligence agency.

Supplying the Kremlin with intelligence on Ukraine has long been the duty of the fifth service of the FSB, Irina Borogan and Andrei Soldatov, the founders of independent investigative outlet Agentura.ru, wrote in a Monday article for the Center for European Policy Analysis.

However, Putin recently relieved the FSB of that responsibility following a string of failures in Ukraine and appointed the GRU instead, the authors wrote. Christo Grozev, the lead Russia journalist at Bellingcat, also said last month that Putin had purged a key FSB unit over Ukraine intelligence failures.

Providing intelligence on Ukraine is now the duty of Vladimir Alekseyev, a top GRU chief accused of masterminding the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the UK in 2018.

According to Borogan and Soldatov, a news program aired last week on the pro-Kremlin Tsargrad TV network also suggested that the GRU would now be helping Russia succeed in Ukraine.

It's unclear when the switch was made, but Soldatov reported in March that Putin had arrested and jailed Gen. Sergei Beseda, the head of the FSB, in Russia's notorious Lefortovo prison following the lackluster start to the Ukraine invasion.

However, in the article for CEPA, Soldatov and Borogan wrote that Beseda was recently seen walking into his office in the FSB headquarters in Moscow.

"There is some logic in that move. Putin is adamant that the war has been going 'according to plan' and is likely acting accordingly," they wrote.

"Throwing your top Ukraine spymaster into prison said the precise opposite and made clear that there had indeed been a significant intelligence failure in Ukraine. So, Putin's message is now to pretend that nothing ever happened to Beseda."

The GRU has cut a low profile in connection with the Ukraine invasion to date. However, a number of GRU officers have been killed in Ukraine and Microsoft has accused the GRU of being behind a string of cyber attacks on the Ukrainian government led by the Strontium hacking group.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia is being made a pariah state – just like it and the Soviet Union were for most of the last 105 years

    Smoke rises on April 15, 2022, above 400 new graves in the town of Severodonetsk, Ukraine. Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Getty ImagesThe U.S. and its European allies recently said they planned to take a new approach in their relations with Russia: They would isolate and contain the country in the aftermath of its invasion of Ukraine. Doing so would keep Russia out of international organizations, restrict imports and exports, and prevent further military moves, ultimately weakening it. This

  • Russian invaders preparing for offensive in Donbas as they replenish ammunition, fuel

    Invading Russian forces are preparing for a new offensive in the Donbas, replenishing ammunition, fuel and logistics in the Izyum area, Ukraine's General Staff said in a Facebook post on May 10.

  • Russian advance in Donbas remains glacial and disorganized, Pentagon says

    Invading Russian forces have achieved verylimited progress in Donbas, advancing only a few miles, and remain well behind schedule, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a press briefing on May 9.

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine make extraordinary efforts to create opportunity to deblockade Mariupol - Podoliak

    KATERYNA TISHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 8 MAY 2022, 19:30 The Armed Forces are making extraordinary efforts to create an opportunity to end the military blockade of Mariupol in the near future, but so far their efforts have not succeeded.

  • Xi tells Scholz that Europe's security 'should be kept in the hands of Europeans'

    Europe's security should stay in the hands of Europeans, Chinese President Xi Jinping has told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The two leaders discussed the war in Ukraine and other issues during a video call on Monday, with Xi urging European nations "to make every effort" to prevent the conflict from escalating and reaching "a point of no return". He also emphasised the need for an independent European security framework, against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis, saying China supports Europe

  • Pentagon: Russian military continues to struggle with poor morale, refusal to obey orders

    Russian forces have not made any significant progress in Moscow’s new offensive in eastern Ukraine, a situation partly due to poor morale and some troops “refusing to obey orders,” a senior U.S. defense official said Monday. “We still see anecdotal reports of poor morale of troops, indeed officers, refusing to obey orders and move and…

  • 'It looks horrible': Trump was obsessed with 'the look' of the Navy's new aircraft carrier and thought it would 'never work,' his former defense secretary says

    Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper writes he "tried to explain the issues to the president many times," saying "he listened but never heard."

  • China rebukes U.S. for changing Taiwan wording on State Department website

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday slammed the United States for changing the wording on the State Department website about Taiwan, saying "political manipulation" will not succeed in changing the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. The State Department website's section on Taiwan has removed wording both on not supporting Taiwan independence and on acknowledging Beijing's position that Taiwan is part of China.

  • Ukraine should negotiate with Putin to protect German economy, VW boss says

    The chief executive of Volkswagen has called for a negotiated settlement between Russia and Ukraine so that sanctions can be lifted to avoid damaging the German economy.

  • Downed Russian fighter jets are being found with basic GPS 'taped to the dashboards,' UK defense minister says

    As the invasion of Ukraine drags on, evidence is emerging that much of Russia's military equipment is outdated and often ineffective.

  • Europe Might Be Entering a Recession. Why the U.S. Won’t Be Next.

    The prospects for the second half of the year are better for the U.S. than for Europe, economists say.

  • China is using AI and 3D printing to build a 590-foot-tall dam without the need for human workers, scientists say

    Using artificial intelligence, construction robots, and zero human labor, China is poised to complete the Yangqu dam by 2024, they said.

  • On possible nuclear strike, Russia says: it's all in our military doctrine

    Asked if Russia would rule out a preemptive tactical nuclear strike on Ukraine, Russia's deputy foreign minister said on Tuesday that a decision on the possible use of nuclear weapons was clearly set out in Russia's military doctrine, RIA reported. "We have a military doctrine - everything is written there," Alexander Grushko was quoted by state news agency RIA as saying.

  • Marcos presidency complicates US efforts to counter China

    Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s apparent landslide victory in the Philippine presidential election is giving rise to immediate concerns about a further erosion of democracy in the region, and could complicate American efforts to blunt growing Chinese influence and power in the Pacific. Marcos, the son and namesake of longtime dictator Ferdinand Marcos, captured more than 30.8 million votes in Monday's election according to an unofficial count, more than double those of his closest challenger. If the results stand, he will take office at the end of June for a six-year term with Sara Duterte, the daughter of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, as his vice president.

  • Oil Tumbles as Saudi Arabia Cuts Prices and China’s Lockdowns Intensify

    Oil prices declined Monday after Saudi Arabia, the biggest exporter, reduced prices for Asia and northwest Europe. Tighter lockdowns in China to prevent the spread of new Covid-19 outbreaks, as well as signs of a broader global economic slowdown, also weighed on prices. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, tumbled 6.1% to $103.09.

  • Marcos, Duterte new Philippines president and vice-president

    The son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos and the daughter of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte are the new leaders of the Philippines, an alliance that ushers in six years of governance that has some human rights activists concerned about the course their country may take with the pair in power. Here is a look at the new president and vice president of the Philippines, who ran in separate races for their posts. A former provincial governor, congressman and senator, the 64-year-old son who goes by his childhood nickname “Bongbong” has managed to return his family to the presidency 36 years after the “People Power” revolt ousted his father and sent him into exile for filching billions and mass human rights abuses.

  • Putin demands action on Siberia forest fires threatening lives and economy

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin told regional officials on Tuesday to deal with forest fires in Siberia and said there could be no repeat of last year's fire season, the worst on record. In an online meeting shown on state TV, Putin said the blazes were causing significant material damage and posing a threat to life, the environment and the economy. Putin said: "We cannot allow a repeat of last year's situation, when forest fires were the most long-lasting and intensive of recent years."

  • NATO membership would strengthen Nordic defence, Swedish defence minister says

    The Nordic region's defence capabilities would be strengthened if Sweden and Finland joined NATO, allowing joint defence planning within the framework of the alliance, Sweden's defence minister told Swedish radio on Tuesday. Sweden already has defence agreements with its Nordic neighbours.

  • Putin’s Puppets Admit Their Army Has Been a Total Embarrassment

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIn his speech preceding the Victory Day celebrations across Russia on Sunday, President Vladimir Putin continued to promote the idea that his troops in Ukraine are fighting “to liberate their native land from the Nazi filth with confidence that, as in 1945, victory will be ours.” His portrayal of Ukrainians as Nazis rings so hollow that propagandists on state television have been struggling to justify the so-called “special military oper

  • Trump was the 'biggest leaker of all' in his administration and it was 'generally bad' for the country, his former Pentagon chief says

    "Leaks were a chronic problem" in the Trump administration, Esper said in his new book, and those involved in the leaking "learned from the top."