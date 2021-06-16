Putin says he and Biden agreed US and Russian ambassadors will return to their posts

The United States and Russia will reinstate ambassadors to Moscow and Washington after months of tensions between the Kremlin and the Biden administration, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin after a summit with President Joe Biden.

The ambassadors will "return to their posts and take up their functions," Putin told reporters from Geneva, Switzerland, through a translator. He added that it was "a technical question" as to the timing of the ambassadors getting back to work.

Though Putin's summit with Biden was shorter than expected, the Russian leader said that “there was no hostility" when they held two meetings, both with senior aides.

"Quite the contrary,” he said during a solo press conference.

Putin confirmed the pair discussed Russia's aggression toward Ukraine and whether Ukraine will be accepted into the NATO alliance, but he said it was not "in a very detailed way."

The former KGB agent said the two presidents also agreed to start talks regarding extending the U.S.-Russia nuclear arms agreement.

