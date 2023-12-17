Putin says Biden's remark about Russian plan to attack NATO is 'complete nonsense'

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin said U.S. President Joe Biden's claim that Russia would attack a NATO country if he won in Ukraine was complete nonsense, adding that Russia had no interest in fighting with the NATO military alliance.

Biden earlier this month warned that if Putin won a victory over Ukraine then Russia would attack a NATO country. Biden offered no clear evidence for his remarks.

"It is complete nonsense - and I think President Biden understands that," Putin said in an interview published on Sunday by Rossiya state television, saying it was an attempt by Biden to justify his "erroneous policy" on Russia.

"Russia has no reason, no interest - no geopolitical interest, neither economic, political nor military - to fight with NATO countries."

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)