Putin to look at revising 'cheating' Ukrainian grain export deal

U.N. ship brings food relief from Ukraine to drought-hit Horn of Africa in Djibouti
·3 min read

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia and the developing world had been "cheated" by a UN-brokered Ukrainian grain export deal, vowing to look to revise its terms to limit the countries that can receive shipments.

Speaking at an economic forum in the city of Vladivostok in Russia's Far East, Putin took aim at the deal, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, saying Ukrainian grain exports were not going to the world's poorest countries as originally intended.

"What we see is a brazen deception ... a deception by the international community of our partners in Africa, and other countries that are in dire need of food. It's just a scam," Putin said.

In his strongest comments on the topic since the deal was reached in July, Putin warned of a global food crisis if the situation was not addressed and said he would contact Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan to discuss amending the deal to restrict which countries can receive shipments.

"It is obvious that with this approach, the scale of food problems in the world will only increase ... which can lead to an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe," he said.

Putin said, without citing a source, that only two of 87 ships, carrying 60,000 tonnes of products, went to poor countries, as he accused the West of acting as colonial states.

"That's how it is - they were once colonisers and have remained so on the inside," he said of European countries.

"Almost all the grain exported from Ukraine is sent not to the poorest developing countries, but to European Union countries," Putin told an economic forum in the eastern city of Vladivostok on Wednesday.

U.N. data shows that Turkey, which is not part of the EU, has been the most frequent single destination for shipments from Ukraine, with cargoes going to China, India, Egypt, Yemen, Somalia and Djibouti as well.

Putin said that Russia would carry on with the deal in the hope that its aims would still be achieved.

Ukraine's agriculture minister said on Wednesday it was not aware of any formal steps taken by Russia to amend the terms of the deal, which remains the only significant diplomatic breakthrough in the six-month conflict.

Putin also said some restrictions on Russia's fertiliser exports had been eased, but "clever sanctions" were still complicating Russian trade.

Moscow says it was promised the removal of some logistical sanctions which it says disrupt its own exports of agricultural products and fertilisers, in exchange for easing the military blockade on Ukraine's southern ports.

"There are no direct sanctions against products, but there are restrictions related to logistics, freight, payments and insurance. Many of these elements of restrictions remain," Putin said.

The grain deal, signed in July, aimed to avert a global food crisis by guaranteeing the safe passage of ships in and out of Ukrainian ports, allowing them to export tens of millions of tonnes of grain.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Jake Cordell, Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber and Caleb Davis; editing by Andrew Heavens, Philippa Fletcher and Guy Faulconbridge)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine says Russia has no grounds to review Black Sea grain deal

    KYIV (Reuters) -A Ukrainian presidential adviser said on Wednesday that Russia had no grounds to review the landmark deal allowing Ukraine to export grain from ports in the Black Sea and that the terms of the wartime agreement were being strictly observed. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, made the comments to Reuters after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would discuss amending the deal to limit the countries that can receive cargo shipments.

  • Putin says wants to restrict destinations for Ukraine's grain exports

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday warned of a looming global food crisis and said he would discuss amending a landmark grain deal with Ukraine to limit the countries that can receive cargo shipments. Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow had done everything it could to ensure Ukraine was able to export its grain, but that problems on the global food market were likely to intensify and that a humanitarian catastrophe was looming. Putin said Russia had signed the deal in July, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, on the understanding it would help alleviate surging food prices in the developing world, but instead it was rich Western countries that were taking advantage of the deal.

  • Russia will respond to oil price caps by shipping more to Asia - energy minister

    VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) -Russia will respond to price caps on Russian oil by shipping more supply to Asia, its energy minister Nikolai Shulginov told reporters at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Tuesday. "Any actions to impose a price cap will lead to deficit on (initiating countries') own markets and will increase price volatility," he said. Before Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February, around half of Russia's crude and petroleum product exports went to Europe, according to the International Energy Agency.

  • German parliament honors Gorbachev, who enabled unification

    Germany's parliament paid tribute to Mikhail Gorbachev on Wednesday, holding a minute of silence for the former Soviet leader who paved the way for German reunification 32 years ago. Flags at the parliament's Reichstag building in Berlin were lowered to half-staff as lawmakers opened the day's session, one of the first since Gorbachev's death last week, with the tribute. “He made possible what for decades seemed impossible — ending the Cold War peacefully and overcoming the division of our country and our continent,” speaker Baerbel Bas told lawmakers.

  • Stocks Drop as Dollar Soars Amid Rate Hike Worries: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and commodities dropped as the prospect of aggressive Federal Reserve monetary tightening lifted a dollar gauge to another record Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeUkraine Latest: US Says Russia Seeks Munitions From North KoreaStocks End Well Off Lows With S&P 500 Above 3,900: Markets WrapEurope’s St

  • Tension rises as Turkey, Greece voice festering grievances

    Troubled relations between regional rivals Turkey and Greece worsened Tuesday, with Turkey's president doubling down on a thinly veiled invasion threat and Athens responding that it's ready to defend its sovereignty. Turkey and Greece have decades-old disputes over an array of issues, including territorial claims in the Aegean Sea and disagreements over the airspace there. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey could “come all of a sudden one night” in response to perceived Greek threats, suggesting a Turkish attack on its neighbor cannot be ruled out.

  • Super Bowl 57 odds: Preseason betting odds for every NFL team to win 2022-2023 Super Bowl

    Preseason betting odds are out for each team to win the Super Bowl at the conclusion of the 2022-23 NFL season.

  • Israeli troops kill West Bank Palestinian in disputed circumstances

    Israeli troops killed a Palestinian during a raid in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday in what his family called an unprovoked shooting but the army described as return fire. As part of near-nightly security sweeps mounted after a series of lethal Palestinian street attacks in Israeli cities, the army carried out arrests and searches in several locations. The victim, Younis Tayeh, 21, had left the family home in Tubas village to try to find his uncle after hearing that he had been detained, Tayeh's twin brother Hussein told Reuters.

  • U.S. Senate Republican campaign chief denies feud with McConnell

    The U.S. Senate Republican campaign chief denied on Tuesday that he is at odds with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell over the quality of party candidates in key swing states that could determine whether Republicans win control of the congressional chamber in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Senator Rick Scott, who heads the Senate Republican campaign committee, triggered party concerns about a potentially damaging quarrel with McConnell last week by railing against people in the party who he said were "trash-talking" Republican Senate candidates.

  • Liz Truss forms most diverse Cabinet in history with no white males in top jobs

    Therese Coffey was promoted to Deputy Prime Minister on Tuesday night as part of the most diverse Cabinet ever assembled.

  • Media show satellite images of destroyed pontoon crossing over Inhulets river

    ROMAN PETRENKO - TUESDAY, 6 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:21 A Planet Labs satellite captured a destroyed pontoon crossing near Dariivka village in Kherson Oblast, which the Russian occupiers used to cross the Inhulets river.

  • President Zelenskyy confirms liberation of multiple settlements

    Soldiers from the 63rd Battalion of the 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade liberated a settlement in Donetsk Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in an evening address posted on Sept. 4.

  • Prince William and Kate Middleton Were Just Cast in 'The Crown'

    Here's everything you need to know about 'The Crown' Season 5 on Netflix, including every single brand new cast member.

  • Hadraawi: Tribute to the poet on the lips of every Somali

    Mohamed Ibrahim Warsame, who has died aged 79, was known simply as Hadraawi, or "master of speech".

  • US envoy in Ethiopia to seek halt to fighting

    US envoy Mike Hammer was in Ethiopia on Tuesday to seek a halt to renewed clashes between pro-government forces and Tigrayan rebels in the country's war-torn north.

  • Enerhodar off the grid after powerful explosion mayor

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - TUESDAY, 6 SEPTEMBER, 2022, 13:10 Dmytro Orlov, mayor of the city of Enerhodar, has said the city was cut off from electricity and water supply after a powerful explosion. Source: Orlov on Telegram; Russian state-owned news outlet TASS Quote from Orlov: "At 12:20 today, residents of Enerhodar reported that a powerful explosion shook the town.

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy invaders warehouse containing S-300 missiles used for attacking Kharkiv Zelenskyy

    ALONA MAZURENKO - MONDAY, 5 SEPTEMBER 2022, 22:35 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian defenders have destroyed a Russian warehouse from which the invaders took S-300 missile systems to attack Kharkiv.

  • Russia's VTB launches transfers in Chinese yuan bypassing SWIFT

    VTB said on Tuesday it had become the first Russian bank to launch money transfers to China in yuan without using the international messaging system SWIFT that underpins financial transactions globally. Demand for the yuan in Russia has increased since Feb. 24 when Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine and the West imposed sanctions against Moscow, limiting its access to the dollar and euro markets.

  • Red Sox get Triston Casas' first home run ball after lengthy negotiation with fan

    Red Sox prospect Triston Casas belted his first MLB homer on Tuesday night, but it was a fan at Tropicana Field who stole the show.

  • Victims Catfished By Social Media Influencer ‘White Plastic’ Say They Are Angry And Want Him To Stop

    Diamond, Larz, and William say they have all been catfished by a social media influencer who goes by the name of “White Plastic,” and that they are hurt, embarrassed and angry. Diamond says “White Plastic” pretended to be a famous YouTuber when he texted her about a year ago. “One thing led to another. It started getting really freaky and intimate. I thought I was in love,” she says. Larz says a few months ago, he reached out to a famous influencer who was seeking employees -- but was contacted by “White Plastic,” who pretended to be the influencer. “I gave this person my address. I sent them money, and I also told them where I live,” Larz says. “I don’t know what this person is capable of doing with my information, but it’s definitely really scary.” William says he believed he was contacted by a famous singer -- but it was really “White Plastic” catfishing him. “White Plastic took advantage of me and my emotions,” he says. Hear how the three say they realized they were being catfished -- and why Diamond says she was “stabbed in the back” by "White Plastic" -- in the video above. On Wednesday’s episode of Dr. Phil, “A Catfish Faces His Victims,” the three face off with “White Plastic.” Does he say he’s remorseful, or does he plan to keep catfishing others? Check local listings to see where you can tune in. A new season of Dr. Phil starts Monday. Check local listings to see where you can watch. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Have a story Dr. Phil won't believe?