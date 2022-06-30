  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Putin says Finland and Sweden can 'go ahead' and join NATO, but warned the countries against hosting the alliance's 'military contingents and infrastructure'

Cheryl Teh
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
Russia President Vladimir Putin waves.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said this week that Sweden and Finland could "go ahead" and join NATO if they wished to.Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

  • Putin said this week that Finland and Sweden can "go ahead" and join NATO if they wish.

  • However, he warned the countries against hosting NATO infrastructure.

  • Putin said Russia would "respond in kind" if NATO military contingents were deployed in the countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on Wednesday that Sweden and Finland could join NATO if they wished, but warned that Russia would "respond in kind" if either country played host to the alliance's military forces or infrastructure.

According to Reuters, Putin made these comments to Russian state media while commenting on NATO's formal invitation to the two countries to join the alliance.

"With Sweden and Finland, we don't have the problems that we have with Ukraine. They want to join NATO, go ahead," Putin told Russia's state media, per Reuters.

"But they must understand there was no threat before, while now if military contingents and infrastructure are deployed there, we will have to respond in kind and create the same threats for the territories from which threats towards us are created," he added.

Reuters reported that Putin then went on to say that Russia's relationship with both countries would be subject to some new "tensions" if they joined the alliance.

"Everything was fine between us, but now there might be some tensions, there certainly will," Putin said. "It's inevitable if there is a threat to us."

Putin's latest comments come after repeated warnings from the Russians to Finland and Sweden on joining NATO. In April, Russia threatened that such a move would force it to "restore military balance" in the Baltic regions.

The two Scandinavian countries are now slated to make bids to join the alliance after Turkey dropped its objections to the countries joining the alliance. Turkey, Finland, and Sweden have since signed an agreement to let the membership process proceed, signaling an imminent end to the two countries' neutrality in Europe.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • US boosts Europe forces as expanding NATO squares up to Russia

    The United States will reinforce Europe's defences with a wave of new military deployments, President Joe Biden announced Wednesday, as more Russian missiles smashed into Ukrainian cities. News of the US plan came as NATO leaders met to welcome Sweden and Finland as candidates to join the alliance, a double blow to Russia's President Vladimir Putin and his bid to redraw Europe's security map. Biden boasted that the US announcement was exactly what Putin "didn't want" and Moscow reacted with predictable fury, denouncing Sweden and Finland's entry plan as "destabilising" and accusing an "aggressive" NATO of seeking to contain Russia. As Western leaders met in Madrid, in Ukraine officials complained that Russian missiles had hit civilian housing and businesses in and around the cities of Dnipro, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv, leaving at least seven dead and 14 wounded. In Kremenchuk, the town where a Russian missile on Monday destroyed a shopping centre and -- according to local officials -- killed at least 18 civilians, clearing operations continued. A giant crane was working near the near the site of the impact and in the rubble-strewn parking area shopping trolleys piled with clothes and household goods lay abandoned. Western leaders have dubbed the Kremenchuk strike a war crime, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has demanded that UN investigators visit. Russia said it targeted a Ukrainian depot storing Western arms. - 'What needs to be done' - The Russian defence ministry said it had inflicted severe casualties on Ukrainian troops defending the town of Lysychansk, in the eastern Donbas region, and said the Kharkiv attack had hit Ukrainian command centres and a training base for foreign "mercenaries". Moscow's February 24 invasion of pro-Western Ukraine triggered massive economic sanctions and a wave of support for Zelensky's government, including deliveries of advanced weapons. At this week's summit, two formerly neutral European countries -- Sweden and Russia's north-western neighbour Finland -- will be accepted as candidates to join NATO and Washington has announced that it will shift the headquarters of its 5th Army Corps to Poland. An army brigade will rotate in and out of Romania, two squadrons of F-35 fighters will deploy to Britain, US air defence systems will be sent to Germany and Italy and the fleet of US Navy destroyers in Spain will grow from four to six. "That's exactly what he didn't want but exactly what needs to be done to guarantee security for Europe," Biden said, of Putin's efforts to roll back Western influence and re-establish influence or control over territories of the former Russian empire. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said NATO's expansion was "the opposite" of what Putin hoped for, and said that the leaders meeting at the summit would "state clearly that Russia poses a direct threat to our security". Moscow rose to the bait. - Weapons shipments - "The summit in Madrid confirms and consolidates this bloc's policy of aggressive containment of Russia," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, Russian news agencies reported. "We consider the expansion of the North Atlantic alliance to be a purely destabilising factor in international affairs." The Swedish and Finnish leaders are to be welcomed as candidates for full membership in the alliance, after Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to lift his threat of a veto -- the NATO ally accuses Stockholm and Helsinki of harbouring wanted Kurdish militants. Turkey announced Wednesday that it would request the extradition of 33 alleged "terrorists" under the terms of the agreement signed Tuesday with Sweden and Finland to allow them to make membership bids. On Tuesday, Zelensky addressed the NATO summit via video link, asking for modern artillery and financial support. "We need much more modern systems, modern artillery," he said, calling financial support "no less important than aid with weapons". NATO countries, which have already committed billions of dollars in military assistance to Kyiv,&nbsp;will agree a&nbsp;large military and economic support package to help them fend off the Russian invasion. A sanctions task force of leading Ukraine allies has frozen more than $330 billion in financial resources owned by Russia's elite and its central bank since Moscow's invasion, it announced Wednesday. - Missile artillery - The Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs Task Force (REPO) said the allies had blocked $30 billion in assets belonging to Russian oligarchs and officials, and immobilised $300 billion owned by the Russian central bank. Norway said it would donate three multiple-launch rocket systems to Ukraine, following similar decisions made by Britain, Germany and the United States. Kyiv wants the long-range missile artillery to counter Russia's superiority in shorter range canons on Ukraine's eastern battlefield. Earlier this week, at their summit in Germany, the G7 leaders of the world's richest democracies agreed to impose new sanctions targeting Moscow's defence industry, raising tariffs and banning gold imports from the country. But the Kremlin was unfazed, insisting that Ukrainian forces had to surrender to end the fighting. "The Ukrainian side can stop everything before the end of today," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "An order for the nationalist units to lay down their arms is necessary," he said, adding Kyiv had to fulfil a list of Moscow's demands. burs-dc/jm

  • A Dire Warning: Putin Could Invade Europe Within a Year

    GettyLeaders of NATO member countries, including the United States, are cheering the decision to welcome Finland and Sweden into the alliance Wednesday as a bulwark against Russian aggression in Europe.But Russia might be coming for European countries beyond Ukraine in approximately a year’s time anyway, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Wednesday.“I can say what we need: We need security guarantees, and you have to find a place for Ukraine in the common security space. There will be

  • Suspected road-rage shooter killed man near Philadelphia for driving too slow, police say

    A man killed in an apparent road-rage shooting near Philadelphia on Wednesday was fatally shot by someone who thought he was driving too slow, police said. “A

  • Putin: Western leaders would look 'disgusting' topless

    Russian President Vladimir Putin shot back at Western leaders who mocked his athletic exploits, saying they would look “disgusting” if they tried to emulate his bare-torso appearances. Putin made the comment during a visit to Turkmenistan early Thursday when asked about Western leaders joking about him at the G7 summit. As they sat down for talks, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson jested that G7 leaders could take their clothes off to "show that we’re tougher than Putin” amid Russia-West tensions over Moscow's military action in Ukraine.

  • OPEC+ may not be much help with high oil, gasoline prices

    Oil prices are high, and drivers are paying more at the pump. Plus, Western buyers are shunning barrels from Russia over its war in Ukraine, meaning there’s less oil on the market to go around. OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia, and its allies will decide whether to boost production in August beyond the increase of 648,000 barrels per day that the group agreed to at its last meeting.

  • Joe Biden wraps up six-day European trip overshadowed by events back home

    President Joe Biden will close out his trip to Spain and Germany by holding a news conference before returning to the United States.

  • COVID restrictions ease in Shanghai as case numbers drop

    Shanghai is moving to allow in-person dining and reopening its Disney Resort theme park as domestically transmitted cases of COVID-19 in China’s largest city remain at zero following a more than two-month lockdown. Chinese officials hail their hardline “zero-COVID” policy for stemming the growth of cases and deaths from the virus, despite the enormous cost to the Chinese economy and international supply chains reliant on China’s manufacturing and shipping abilities that have been thrown askew. China has repeatedly defended the policy and indications are it will maintain “zero-COVID” at least through the spring of 2023, when President Xi Jinping is expected to be installed for a third five-year term as head of the world’s second-largest economy and a rising competitor to the United States in the Indo-Pacific region.

  • Ukraine secured the release of 144 captured soldiers in its biggest prisoner exchange with Russia since the war began

    Ukraine's military intelligence agency said most of the prisoners were severely hurt and had injuries ranging from amputated limbs to shrapnel wounds.

  • Poland completes Belarus border wall to keep migrants out

    A year after migrants started crossing into the European Union from Belarus to Poland, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is expected to visit the border area on Thursday to mark the completion of a new steel wall. On Friday, Polish authorities will also lift a state of emergency along the border that has blocked journalists, rights workers and others from witnessing a human rights crisis. At the very least, 20 migrants have died in the area's freezing forests and bogs.

  • Chinese spacecraft acquires images of entire planet of Mars

    An uncrewed Chinese spacecraft has acquired imagery data covering all of Mars, including visuals of its south pole, after circling the planet more than 1,300 times since early last year, state media reported on Wednesday. In 2018, an orbiting probe operated by the European Space Agency had discovered water under the ice of the planet's south pole. Other Tianwen-1 images include photographs of the 4,000-kilometre (2,485-mile) long canyon Valles Marineris, and impact craters of highlands in the north of Mars known as Arabia Terra.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison in Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse case

    Ghislaine Maxwell, the socialite who was convicted of helping financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. The judge said Maxwell played a “pivotal” role facilitating “heinous and predatory” abuse.

  • Russian forces leave Snake Island, keep up eastern assault

    Russia on Thursday pulled back its forces from a strategically placed Black Sea island where they have faced relentless Ukrainian attacks, but kept up its push to encircle the last bulwark of Ukraine's resistance in the eastern province of Luhansk. Russia’s Defense Ministry said it withdrew its forces from the Zmiyinyy (Snake) Island off Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa in what it described as a “goodwill gesture.”

  • World War Three 'has already started' claims Ukrainian minister

    Oleksiy Reznikov warned World War Three was started when Russia attempted to invade Ukraine in February.

  • Lewis Hamilton Calls for 'Action' and Condemns Former Champ Nelson Piquet for Using Racial Slur Towards Him

    Mercedes, Formula 1 and the FIA have all released statements in support of Hamilton, the British seven-time champion

  • Odell Beckham Jr. got a painting of himself helping himself up

    It's actually an awesome painting of OBJ

  • Epstein accuser calls Ghislaine Maxwell’s 20-year sentence a 'big victory'

    After Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex trafficking of underage girls, Annie Farmer, who testified at the trial, called the outcome “a big victory” and said it’s “never too late for the truth to come out.”

  • New York lawmakers to loosen gun laws after Supreme Court ruling

    New York lawmakers will meet in an emergency session on Thursday to loosen the state's gun-licensing laws to conform with a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision that established a constitutional right for people to carry weapons in public for self-defense. Last week's Supreme Court decision was in a case challenging New York's century-old gun license laws. Soon after, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, ordered the extraordinary session of the legislature in Albany, the state capital, to revise the state's gun laws in keeping with the ruling, which she warned would lead to more gun violence.

  • Sri Lanka crisis gives India chance to gain sway vs China

    Sri Lanka's strategic location has attracted outsized interest in the small island nation from regional giants China and India for more than a decade, with Beijing and its free-flowing loans and infrastructure investments widely seen as having gained the upper hand in the quest for influence. “There is no such thing as charity in international politics,” said Sreeram Chaulia, who heads the School of International Affairs at O.P. Jindal University in Sonipat, India. “The intent is to drive China away from India’s backyard and restore the balance in New Delhi’s favor.”

  • Man On Tricycle Hauls An SUV

    It’s too bad he didn’t have a way to drive the SUV where he needed it…

  • Ukraine war: Russia retreats from Snake Island

    Nato rapid response plan in disarray The CCTV that debunks Russia’s lies about shopping centre attack Vladimir Putin is a ‘lunatic’ with ‘small man syndrome’ Sir Richard Branson could help rebuild wrecked Ukrainian airport Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast