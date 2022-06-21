Putin says the first Sarmat will be in the army by the end of the year

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO — TUESDAY, 21 JUNE 2022, 14:29

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said again that Russia's first Sarmat strategic missile system will be on combat duty at the end of 2022.

Source: Putin at a meeting with graduates of higher military educational institutions in the Kremlin, quoted by the Kremlin-aligned publication RIA Novosti

Quote from Putin: "Successful test of the Sarmat heavy intercontinental ballistic missile has been carried out. It is planned that the first such complex will be on combat duty by the end of the year."

Details: The first launch of Sarmat was conducted in late April. That time, Putin said that "the first regiment, fully equipped with Sarmat heavy ballistic missiles, will go on combat duty according to the plan in late 2022."

Putin claimed that the missile could "overcome all modern means of missile defence" and threatened other countries. The Russian Defence Ministry said that the Sarmat is the most powerful missile with the world's longest range of targets.

It is reported that the Uzhur Missile Division in Krasnoyarsk Krai is already preparing the main missile regiment for rearmament.

