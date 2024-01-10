Putin says he is fit for office as he makes campaign stop in Far East

President of Russia Vladimir Putin (L) attends the Christmas service at the Church of the Savior Not Made by Hands, in Novo-Ogarevo, with the families of military personnel who died in the Northern Military District zone. -/Kremlin/dpa

Long-time Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, who faces a another presidential election in March, said that he considers himself fit for office despite his advancing age.

"I feel within myself the strength, the energy to work to fulfil the tasks facing the country,” Putin, 71, said on Wednesday during a visit to the remote Chukotka region in far eastern Russia, according to the state agency news agency TASS.

Putin stressed that he is a "grown man," noting that he feels like a father who is happy about the successes of others in the family.

The visit to the regional capital Anadyr is one of the Kremlin chief's election campaign appearances.

State control over the vote on March 17 does not allow for any other outcome than a victory for Putin. Nevertheless, he is trying to make sure turnout is high by mobilizing public support for his rule.

In Anadyr, where there is cold weather for most of the year, Putin was shown tomato production in a greenhouse. Then he spoke to citizens and also shed some light on his personal life.

He said he exercises for two hours a day and revealed that during his law studies he acquired a qualification as a carpenter and earned a fair amount of money building windows.

The Russian president promised to address regional problems such as the lack of obstetric care in Chukotka.