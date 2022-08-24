Putin says forest fires could worsen in European Russia, Far East

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday there was a risk that forest fires could worsen in both the European part of Russia and in its far east.

Speaking during a televised meeting with officials to discuss forest fires, Putin said: "Risks of deterioration of the situation remain not only in the European part of the country, but also in certain regions of the far east, where the fire situation is traditionally difficult".

Russia's forest fire season, which has been becoming more damaging due to climate change, traditionally lasts throughout the summer. Ryazan region on Monday declared a state of emergency with fires covering a 9,000 hectare area, causing smog in nearby Moscow.

(Writing by Felix Light.)

