Putin says Georgian killed in Berlin was himself a killer

PARIS (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said a Georgian man murdered in Berlin in August was himself a killer who took part in bloody acts on Russian soil and that Moscow's requests for Germany to extradite him had not been heeded.

Putin said he did not know what happened to the Georgian man, but said that he had been mixed up in organized crime.

German prosecutors suspect Russian or Chechen involvement in the murder of the man in a Berlin park in August. Russia has denied any involvement and said last week it would retaliate for what it called Germany's "unfriendly" move.

Germany said last Wednesday it had expelled two Russian embassy employees in protest over what it said was Moscow's lack of cooperation in the investigation into the murder.

The expulsions marked an escalation in already heightened tensions between Russia and Germany and other Western countries following the poisoning last year of a former Russian spy, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter on British soil.

Chancellor Angela Merkel told Monday's joint news conference with Putin, and the leaders of France and Ukraine, that she had told the Russian president in a bilateral meeting that Berlin expected Moscow to provide information for the investigation.

But Putin told the same news conference in Paris that it was not right to expel Russian diplomats on the basis only of preliminary conclusions.

The Russian-Georgian victim, also known as Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, was shot dead in August as he was heading to a mosque.

Surveillance camera footage showed the suspect had cycled up close to the victim who managed to push him over. The victim then tried to flee but the killer pursued him and shot him at least twice, German prosecutors have said.

There were sufficient leads to indicate the Russian state or Chechen authorities ordered the killing, they said, adding that Moscow had designated the victim, who had fought against Russians in Chechnya, a terrorist.

A suspect was detained soon after the killing and investigators had discovered his real identity. They named him only as Vadim K. or Vadim S. Der Spiegel magazine has reported his passport number links him to Russian security services.

French President Emmanuel Macron, when asked about potential French retaliatory measures, told the Paris news conference: "We're in an investigation phase and the day when the facts are established they will be shared and on the basis of those facts, if solidarity was asked for, then it will be present and France will be at the rend vous".









