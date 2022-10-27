Putin says there’s “no need” to use nukes in Ukraine

A dog urinates on a wall with a picture of Putin. Serbia, April 2, 2022

In his address, Putin stated that Russia “doesn’t need” to launch a nuclear strike on Ukraine, as it “doesn’t make neither political nor military sense to do so.” He then repeated the claim that Kyiv “is doing everything to cover up the traces of the development of a ‘dirty bomb.”

Read also: Kremlin’s lies about Ukraine’s plans to use dirty bomb ‘aim to force acceptance of occupation’

“It was I who instructed Shoigu to call all his counterparts (foreign Defense Ministers) and inform them about this,” said the dictator.

“We cannot ignore such things.”

Read also: US State Department talks about consequences for Russia if it uses ‘dirty bomb’ in Ukraine

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu contacted his French, UK, and Turkish counterparts on Oct. 23, “alerting” them to Ukraine’s plans to allegedly stage false flag operations involving a “dirty bomb” device.

Read also: Reznikov talks with Turkish, French and British counterparts after Shoigu’s lies

Western leaders and NATO officials have subsequently dismissed the claims as “absurd.”

Ukraine invited the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to send inspectors to examine all Ukrainian nuclear facilities – including the ones where Russia claims the “dirty bomb” is being developed.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine