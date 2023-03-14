Putin says Nord Stream blasts carried out on 'state level'

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the development of the Far East, in Ulan-Ude
29
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that last year's blasts on the Nord Stream gas pipelines had been carried out on a "state level", dismissing the idea an autonomous pro-Ukraine group was responsible as "complete nonsense".

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines connecting Russia and Germany under the Baltic Sea were hit by a series of unexplained explosions last September, in what Moscow has called an act of "international terrorism".

Denmark, Germany and Sweden have conducted their own investigations into the blasts, but Moscow says it has not been kept informed about the probe.

"We asked the Danish authorities... about a request to work together or to form an international group of experts, specialists," Putin said in an interview with the state Rossiya-1 TV channel. "The answer, as I said, was vague. Simply put, no answer. They said we had to wait."

Commenting on a report suggesting that a pro-Ukraine had attacked the pipelines, Putin said this was "complete nonsense".

"One should always look for those who are interested. And who is interested? Theoretically, of course, the United States is interested," Putin said.

The United States strongly denies any involvement in the Nord Stream blasts.

"An explosion of this kind, of this power, at this depth can only be carried out by specialists, and supported by the full power of the state, which has certain technologies," Putin said.

(Reporting by Caleb Davis; Editing by Alex Richardson and Tomasz Janowski)

Recommended Stories

  • Russian offensive in Donetsk area culminating, invaders suffering heavy losses, lack ammunition

    The Russian offensive near Donetsk is nearing culmination as Russia’s invading forces have suffered serious losses and face a shortage of ammunition, spokesperson of the Joint Center of the Tauride Defense Forces Oleksiy Dmytrashkivskyi said on Ukrainian national television on March 14.

  • China's Belt and Road Initiative to pursue 'small but beautiful' projects as strategy turns 10

    China is likely to work on smaller, less risky and more profitable trade-linked infrastructure projects overseas in the coming years after a number of larger ones under the Belt and Road Initiative encountered financial problems that drew international attention, analysts say. This matches what Chinese officials and state media began calling "small but beautiful" additions to the globe-spanning Belt and Road Initiative in 2021, the analysts said, with the projects possibly led by smaller state-r

  • Ukrainian military says it welcomes idea of creating female combat unit

    The Ukrainian military says it welcomes the idea of creating a separate, all-female combat unit, Ukrainian army press secretary Bohdan Senyk told Ukrainian news outlet Hromadske on March 14.

  • The “chainmail” at the bottom of the Baltic Sea

    It is not the first time when intelligence officers become hostages of political games. This is an old rake that should be removed from American-Ukrainian relations

  • Not enough missiles for Russian Defence Minister, wants production to double

    Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has instructed Russia's largest holding company for the production of various types of missiles to double its production. Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti Details: Shoigu held a work meeting with the management of the Tactical Missiles Corporation, where he noted that the state defence order was being "adequately fulfilled".

  • Pentagon bid to boost funding in Pacific seen as welcome move in region amid China 'threat'

    The Pentagon's move to boost spending in the Pacific is likely to be embraced by countries in the region as they seek to push back against an increasingly assertive Beijing, analysts say. Those nations would have preferred a situation where China and the United States looked to de-escalate their rivalry but that was unlikely, according to John Bradford, a senior fellow with the maritime security programme at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) in Singapore. "Therefore, they

  • Russia attack Odesa Oblast in morning: Su-24s launch 4 anti-radar missiles

    On the morning of 14 March, Russia launched a missile strike on Odesa Oblast using tactical aircraft. Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) Details: During the morning air attack, Su-24 aircraft launched four anti-radar missiles, presumably Kh-31s, in the direction from the sea to the coast.

  • Putin Pardons Wife of Russia’s ‘Walter White’ After Hubby Joins Wagner

    Gary Cameron/ReutersThe wife of a convicted drug dealer dubbed Russia’s “Walter White” has received a pardon from Vladimir Putin after her husband joined the mercenary Wagner Group, according to a report.St. Petersburg physics teacher Diana Gribovskaya and her veterinarian husband, Dmitry Karavaichik, were convicted of manufacturing and distributing amphetamine in 2018. Karavaichik insisted that the drugs found in his apartment had been planted and that he had only sold fake narcotics in order t

  • Despite constitutional ban, Salvadoran leader heavily favored for reelection, poll shows

    Nearly 70% of Salvadorans favor popular President Nayib Bukele's bid for a second term, a local newspaper poll showed on Tuesday, despite an explicit constitutional prohibition against serving consecutive terms. In September, Bukele announced he would run for reelection, defying the Central American country's constitution's longstanding ban. The Supreme Court, filled with recently-installed Bukele-backed judges, ruled in 2021 that a consecutive term was allowed, citing Bukele's human right to run.

  • Residents of Moscow and Oblast report unidentified UAVs en masse

    In recent days, residents of the city of Moscow and Moscow Oblast have been reporting unidentified drones, most of which have been circling over their homes, and one of which was near an oil refinery. Source: Russian local Telegram channel Baza Details: The first suspicious UAV was reportedly spotted on 10 March over the village of Rogovo near Moscow.

  • Russian Military Jet Crashes into U.S. Drone over Black Sea

    A Russian military plane collided with a U.S. drone over the Black Sea, prompting U.S. forces to bring down the unmanned aircraft over international waters.

  • Trump attacks DeSantis and expresses regret over endorsing Florida governor in 2018 race

    Former president Donald Trump ramps up his criticisms of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, as they look set to face off in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

  • US condemns downing of military drone over Black Sea by Russian fighter jet

    NEAR KREMINNA, Ukraine (Reuters) -The United States condemned the downing of a U.S. spy drone by a Russian fighter jet over the Black Sea on Tuesday, in an incident that underscored how the Ukraine war has increased the risk of direct confrontation between Moscow and Washington. Two Russian Su-27 jets carried out what the U.S. military described as a reckless intercept of the MQ-9 "Reaper" drone in international airspace before one of them collided with it at 7:03 a.m. (0603 GMT), causing the drone to crash into the sea. Several times before the collision, the Russian fighter jets dumped fuel on the MQ-9, possibly trying to blind or damage it, and flew in front of the unmanned drone in unsafe manoeuvres, the U.S. military said.

  • Russian occupation authorities devise plans to evacuate collaborators to Crimea

    Russian occupation authorities in the city of Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, have devised a plan to evacuate the staff of the occupation administration and their families to Crimea in an attempt to quell the panic spreading among those who collaborate with the Russian regime.

  • The Danger of Russia Becoming President of the U.N. Security Council

    The U.N. is about to allow the fox to guard the chicken coop. Russia must be stopped

  • Why Saudi snub of Biden on China-Iran deal may help US relations

    Saudi Arabia’s embrace of Chinese diplomacy with Iran is being viewed as yet another snub by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against President Biden, however, the deal may ultimately help the United States’ strategy in the Middle East. While experts see a risk of further damage to Washington’s relations with Riyadh, and the deal perhaps…

  • Mysterious US Navy vessel washes up on NC Outer Banks, then disappears in the night

    “Being Rodanthe, it was probably pirated overnight.”

  • Fact check: Video shows military equipment being shipped to Texas, not Ukraine

    The video shows U.S. equipment in Gdynia, Poland being prepared to be shipped back to Texas. It was used for a rotational deployment in Europe.

  • The Iraqi man who threw his shoes at President Bush

    STORY: This is the moment Iraqi journalist Muntazer al-Zaidi hurled his shoes at President George W. Bush during a news conference in Baghdad. It was December 14, 2008, nearly six years after U.S.-led forces invaded Iraq.Al-Zaidi's act was meant to show his anger at the corruption and chaos that mired his country following the invasion.Now, looking back at the footage almost 15 years later, he is still furious. “This scene stands as proof that one day a simple person was capable of saying no to that arrogant person with all his power, tyranny, arms, media, money and authority, and to say that you (Bush) were wrong, you killed many people and changed the fate of several countries including Iraq, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Syria and the whole region.”In the Arab world, throwing shoes at someone is considered a deep insult.Bush, standing next to the then Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, ducked to avoid the footwear.The U.S. president had been criticized across the Middle East for his decision to oust Saddam Hussein, an action launched based on faulty U.S. intelligence that the Iraqi leader had amassed weapons of mass destruction.Al-Zaidi ended up serving six months in prison for assaulting a visiting head of state. He says he has never regretted throwing his shoes at Bush. “When I was released I didn’t feel any different. Yes, of course I missed my personal freedom, a breath of fresh air, and the ability to live life normally. But I was released from a prison to a bigger prison; like for example when they move you from solitary confinement to a cell with 20 inmates, I had been moved to a bigger cell with 30 million people, and this is why I was in grief.”Al-Zaidi also blames Washington for installing a political elite that plundered Iraq's wealth.20 years after the invasion, he says the same corrupt elite continues to ruin the nation.“The U.S. introduced a waste recycling plant to Iraq. And this plant produced an elite that keeps circulating, an unhealthy circulation of waste. / The same people who entered 20 years ago with the occupier are still ruling despite the failures and the corruption. The U.S. knows quite well that it brought pseudo politicians.”Hoping to make a difference, he ran for an Iraqi parliament seat in 2018.He failed to win the election, but that has not stopped him from opposing what he sees as a corrupt political class. “I didn't win the election and this is normal amid the presence of those forgers but that doesn’t make me less of an opposition to this corrupt elite in Iraq. So, I stayed in Iraq and kept opposing using the old classical way of protests.”

  • Russia targeting Ukrainian air defense systems, says Mykolaiv governor

    Russia is most likely launching anti-radar missiles at Ukraine now, Mykolaiv regional governor Vitaliy Kim wrote on Telegram on March 14.