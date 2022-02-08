Putin says proposals made in Macron talks are possible as 'basis' for further steps

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Emmanuel Macron
    Emmanuel Macron
    President of France
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking to the media
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking to the media


Russian President Vladimir Putin left a meeting on Monday with French President Emmanuel Macron indicating some proposals had a "basis for further steps" of possible compromise amid rising tensions between Moscow and the West.

"A number of his ideas, proposals... are possible as a basis for further steps," Putin said at a press conference following his five hour meeting with Macron in Moscow, according to France 24.

"We will do everything to find compromises that suit everyone," he added, noting that he still blamed the West for escalating tensions in Ukraine.

Putin did not provide further details but said he and Macron would speak again following the French president's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv scheduled for Tuesday, France 24 reported.

"President Putin assured me of his readiness to engage," Macron said after the meeting, according to the outlet. "There is no security for the Europeans if there is no security for Russia."

The meeting came as Moscow has amassed over 100,000 troops along the Ukrainian border and as U.S. officials say Russia could act on invading Ukraine any day now.

Reports have indicated that Putin's military presence along the border makes up about 70 percent of what he would need for a large-scale attack of Ukraine.

President Biden said Monday during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that he would shut down the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Europe should Russia invade Kyiv but did not say how he would do so considering it is controlled by Germany.

"If Russia invades, that means tanks or troops crossing the border of Ukraine again, then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it," Biden said.

"I promise you we will be able to do that," he added.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Canada truckers protest: Injunction granted to stop horn honking

    The constant blaring of horns is one of the defining features of the movement against Canada's vaccine mandates.

  • 'It’s a gut punch': Vincent Zhou's coach gives update, thanks outpouring of support

    Vincent Zhou tested positive for COVID-19 and had to go into isolation.

  • Asian stocks, euro hold steady ahead of U.S. inflation data

    Asian equities consolidated recent gains as investors' sentiment improved amid strong results by U.S. companies, helping stocks recover from the worst start to the year since 2016, while a resurgent euro paused ahead of U.S inflation data. Markets are still alert for rate increases in both the euro zone and the United States after the European Central Bank last week was considered to have adopted a more hawkish tone. Euro zone yields rose sharply on Monday with Italian bond prices underperforming their peers.

  • Repeat or Revenge? Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker Face Off for Rematch at UFC 271

    The UFC’s second pay-per-view offering of the year is rapidly approaching. When it’s all over, there […]

  • Nets haven’t fully closed the door on James Harden trade

    However, the source said the Nets haven't fully closed the door on trading Harden, regardless of what's being said publicly. "People are saying one thing to one person and saying something completely different to someone else," the source said. "I ...

  • Russia links U.S. nuclear arms talks to security demands - report

    The fate of nuclear arms controls talks between Russia and the United States will to a large extent depend on how the negotiations on Moscow's security demands progress, a senior Russian diplomat was quoted as saying on Monday. Having amassed over 100,000 troops near the border with its pro-Western neighbour Ukraine, Russia wants the United States and NATO to pledge that Kyiv will not be allowed to join the military bloc. Vladimir Yermakov, head of nuclear non-proliferation and controls at Russia's foreign ministry, told the RIA news agency that the urgent security guarantees discussions have taken priority over strategic arms controls talks.

  • Biden: 'Wise' for Americans to leave Ukraine

    President Joe Biden says "it'd be wise" for Americans other than essential diplomats to leave Ukraine amid the Russian military threat. He also warns Russian president Vladimir Putin it would be a "gigantic mistake" to invade its neighbor. (Feb. 7)

  • Emmanuel Macron says his negotiations with Putin 'likely to prevent war' in Ukraine

    Emmanuel Macron, the French president, has claimed that his negotiations with Russia are likely to avoid a military conflict, ahead of his visit to Moscow this week.

  • Ex-Air Force sergeant to change plea in officer killing

    A former U.S. Air Force sergeant plans to change his not guilty plea in the fatal shooting of a federal security officer in Northern California during 2020 protests against police brutality, court records filed Monday showed. Steven Carrillo, 33, pleaded not guilty in July 2020 in the killing of David Patrick Underwood, who was shot on May 29, 2020, while he stood in a guard shack in front of a federal building in Oakland.

  • France's Macron speaks with U.S. President Biden ahead of his trip to Moscow

    PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron spoke again on Sunday with U.S. President Joe Biden in a "coordination logic" ahead of his trip to Moscow on Monday, the French Presidency and the White House said. The 40 minutes-long call allowed the two leaders to "share information about contacts made during the weekend" for good coordination ahead of the trip, the French Presidency said. Macron is due on Monday to visit Russia, which has massed troops near Ukraine, stoking Western fears of an invasion.

  • Trump papers including Kim ‘love letters’ retrieved from Mar-a-Lago

    Trump advisers said boxes of documents reclaimed by National Archives included mementos, gifts and letters from leaders US politics – live coverage Donald Trump displays a letter he said he received the previous day from the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, on the sidelines of the United Nations general assembly in New York in 2018. Photograph: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images Presidential records including “love letters” from Kim Jong-un had to be retrieved from Mar-a-Lago after Donald Trump impr

  • FA Cup: Leicester City fan storms field to attack celebrating Nottingham Forest players

    Nottingham Forest upset Leicester City in the fourth round on Sunday and a fan was very, very unhappy.

  • Neil Young urges Spotify workers to quit ‘before it eats up your soul’

    Rock legend Neil Young is urging musicians to ditch Spotify Technology SA, and is urging Spotify employees to find new jobs.

  • Federal agencies probe migrant exploitation in Alabama chicken industry

    At least three federal agencies last year began investigating working conditions for migrants in this growing southern hub for the U.S. poultry industry, according to people familiar with the probes. The agencies have been looking for evidence of exploitation of Hispanic migrants in the area after an unusually large number of unaccompanied minors were released from federal shelters to sponsor families here last year, these people told Reuters. A U.S. Department of Health and Human Services probe focused on whether minors were falling victim to traffickers exploiting them for labor, three sources familiar with the investigations said.

  • Commerce Dept. adds 33 Chinese companies to red flag list

    The Biden administration is raising red flags about 33 Chinese companies whose legitimacy it cannot verify, imposing new restrictions on their ability to receive shipments from U.S. exporters and requiring extra diligence from American companies that want to do business with them. The Commerce Department said Monday that it was adding the companies to what is known as the “Unverified List,” a roster of businesses worldwide that are subjected to stricter export control because U.S. officials have been unable to do customary checks. “The ability to verify the legitimacy and reliability of foreign parties receiving U.S. exports through the timely completion of end-use checks is a core principle of our export control system,” Matthew Axelrod, the department's assistant secretary for export enforcement, said in a statement.

  • Olympics 2022 live updates: Eileen Gu wins gold in Big Air, Nathan Chen set to open men's skating

    Chinese-American Eileen Gu nails final run in women's freestyle skiing; Nathan Chen takes the ice as men's figure skating short program begins.

  • Biden science adviser Eric Lander resigns after acknowledging "demeaning" conduct

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed he had been investigated after a complaint was filed.

  • N.Korea calls for economic growth, improved lives despite 'complicated problems'

    North Korea's parliament has pledged to develop the economy and improve people's livelihoods despite the "difficult and complicated problems" faced last year from sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic, state media said on Tuesday. The Supreme People's Assembly (SPA), the isolated state's rubber-stamp parliament, gathered on Feb. 6-7 to discuss cabinet work and government budgets and adopt new laws on childcare and the protection of overseas residents, the official KCNA news agency said. Leader Kim Jong Un did not attend the meeting, which was led by Choe Ryong Hae, chairman of the SPA standing committee.

  • Disney+ Greenlights 'Star Wars: Andor' for a Second Season

    Disney has reportedly greenlit Star Wars: Andor for a second season before its first one even...

  • China's Zhu Yi leaves ice in tears after falling again in team competition

    Zhu, who was born in Los Angeles, was previously targeted on Chinese social media after falling during her short program.