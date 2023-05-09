Putin says 'real war' being waged against Russia

STORY: In a 10-minute speech on Red Square, Putin repeated familiar messages he has delivered many times in the nearly 15 months of what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

"Today, civilization is once again at a crucial turning point, a real war has once again been unleashed against our homeland. But we have fought back against international terrorism," he said.

Putin did not address the challenges facing Russia as its forces prepare for an expected major counter-offensive by Ukraine, or outline any path to victory.