Putin says Russia continuing all energy exports, including through Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin says that Moscow is continuing to export oil and gas, including through Ukraine, where the Kremlin sent troops three weeks ago spurring a wave of costly Western sanctions. "We are respecting all of our obligations in terms of energy supplies," Putin says during a televised government meeting on the sanctions fallout.