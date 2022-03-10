Putin says Russia continuing all energy exports, including through Ukraine

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin says that Moscow is continuing to export oil and gas, including through Ukraine, where the Kremlin sent troops three weeks ago spurring a wave of costly Western sanctions. "We are respecting all of our obligations in terms of energy supplies," Putin says during a televised government meeting on the sanctions fallout.

Recommended Stories

  • 98-year-old Ukranian tells Putin to 'come to his senses' and stop the war

    Lviv resident Rozalia Choba calls on Russian President Vladimir Putin to "come to his senses" and stop the war. During an interview with AFP in her hometown, the 98-year-old, who spent ten years in Siberia as a political prisoner, says she would tell approaching tanks to go back to their homeland. "I'll give you more bread for the way, just go back," she adds.

  • China fights new COVID-19 spike with more selective approach

    China is tackling a COVID-19 spike with selective lockdowns and other measures that appear to slightly ease its draconian “zero tolerance” strategy. In Hong Kong, where experts say the city’s worst outbreak to date may have peaked, barber shops and hair salons reopened Thursday. Hong Kong authorities reported 31,392 local infections on Thursday, down from over 50,000 infections the previous day.

  • "Putin Is Turning Russia Into North Korea" - Amb. Michael McFaul On Russia's Growing Isolation

    In the final part of his interview with Stephen Colbert, former Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul talks about what might happen inside Russia as economic sanctions take hold and the country becomes increasingly isolated from the rest of the world. #Colbert #Ukraine #MichaelMcFaul

  • Column: Book banning isn't about content; it's a fight for supremacy in culture wars

    Guest writers say current efforts to ban books from school libraries are driven by the narrow views of a minority of parents.

  • Wisconsin employers may have an easier time rejecting applicants convicted of domestic violence. Here's why.

    The Wisconsin Supreme Court, in 4-3 decision, eases way for employers to reject job applicants with domestic violence convictions

  • DeSantis slams 'woke' Disney after CEO condemns parents' rights bill

    Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed the Walt Disney Company as "woke" on Thursday and said there is “zero” chance he's going to reverse his position on disallowing the instruction of “transgenderism in kindergarten classrooms.”

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Soaring Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock surged this morning and rallied as high as 9.6% as of 11:10 a.m. ET. The hot electric vehicle (EV) stock cooled off a bit as the day progressed but was still trading 6.5% higher as of 1:30 p.m. ET Thursday. Just yesterday, Rivian was in the news for all the wrong reasons.

  • Aaron Donald still weighing his options, won’t rule out taking a season or two off

    Aaron Donald is still weighing his options for next season. He isn't ruling out taking a year or two off and returning like Michael Jordan

  • Russia may refuse to return leased airliners

    STORY: Russia may refuse to return hundreds of airliners rented from foreign firms. And that could spark new chaos for an industry already battered by years of lockdowns and soaring oil prices. Russia’s airlines have over 500 jets leased from foreign companies, worth billions of dollars. But western sanctions mean the leasing firms have been given until March 28 to sever ties with the country's carriers. That has led to a game of cat and mouse around the world as lessors attempt to repossess the planes. They’re having limited success, with just a handful seized. Now a draft law published Thursday (March 10) shows Moscow intends to bar its airlines from returning planes if leases are cancelled. It will also order them to pay for the leases in roubles. Industry experts say it all guarantees years of expensive legal disputes. One told Reuters it would mean a decade of lawsuits. Aircraft lessors may hope to get insurance payouts if their planes aren’t returned. But that too appears uncertain, with the aviation insurance market seen struggling to make the multi-billion dollar payouts that would be involved.

  • New discovery says the closest black hole to Earth isn’t a black hole at all

    The Earth’s closest black hole isn’t a black hole at all. Instead, astronomers say it’s just a two-star system where one star is sucking the life out of the other. Earth’s closest black hole isn’t a black hole after all Back in 2020, a mission led by the European Southern Observatory reported the discovery of … The post New discovery says the closest black hole to Earth isn’t a black hole at all appeared first on BGR.

  • The Chicks Just Announced Major News That Has Fans in an Uproar

    The Chicks just shared some major news with fans on social media and it's a pretty big deal. The iconic singing group are hitting the road for their new 2022 tour!

  • A Billion Dollars a Day, Foreigners Keep Selling India Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s $3.2 trillion stock market is witnessing an unprecedented foreign selloff as the surge in oil prices fuels worries of an inflation shock in the major energy-importing nation.While global funds have been net sellers of local equities since the start of October, when the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex hit an all-time high, the pace of outflows has intensified since the start of the war in Ukraine. India relies on imports to meet about 85% of its oil needs.Overseas investors have o

  • Nomad’s new MagSafe charger looks like floating glass — and it's the perfect desk or nightstand accessory

    While most tech accessory brands rushed to release their MagSafe products, Nomad took its time to design this masterpiece.

  • 50 Cent Says Black Film And TV Community Should Stand Up For Mo’Nique

    The rapper turned television and film executive is defending the actress.

  • Stephen Miller sues Jan. 6 panel over subpoena for his phone records, citing 'family plan'

    Former Trump adviser Stephen Miller on Wednesday sued to block a subpoena for his phone records from the House Jan. 6 committee, arguing the panel's request was overly broad in part because Miller's account is linked to a family phone plan shared with his parents.Miller's court filing lists a California real estate company, Carron Drive Apartments, as his co-plaintiff and states that the firm is the subscriber of a T-Mobile "family plan" account...

  • Grant Hill names his best players to ever suit up for Duke

    Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill spoke with Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill about the atmosphere at Cameron Indoor Stadium for Coach K’s final home game, his top players to ever suit up for the Blue Devils, and which teams he’s excited to watch in the NCAA Tournament. Grant Hill joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of Philips Norelco. Hill partnered with Philips Norelco to launch its latest product innovation (Philips Norelco OneBlade First Shave) and encourage young fans to partake in a social media challenge that asks them to share their best mustaches & beards. Entrants will win Philips products, dorm room must-haves, and other prizes.

  • German ex-Chancellor Schroeder meets Putin in Moscow -Politico

    Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder is meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow for talks on ending the war in Ukraine, political news website Politico reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. The visit comes after talks in Istanbul with a Ukrainian politician who is a member of the country's delegation for peace talks with Russia, the sources told Politico. Asked about the reports of the visit, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told reporters on the sidelines of a summit of European leaders in France that he did not wish to comment on the matter.

  • Holocaust survivor Inge Deutschkron dies at 99 in Berlin

    Inge Deutschkron, a Holocaust survivor who hid in Berlin during the Third Reich to escape deportation to Nazi death camps and later wrote an autobiography, has died. Deutschkron died Wednesday in Berlin, her foundation said in a statement. No cause of death was given.

  • If Gas Prices Remain Crazy, People May Start Looking Harder at Fuel-Efficient Cars

    So many factors are in play to affect gas prices. But even if the current spike ends up being temporary, as one pundit put it, 'You can't unsee $5 and $6 a gallon gas prices.'

  • Russian rouble drops to record lows in Moscow amid fresh sanctions

    Catching up after two days of market closure, the rouble jumped to 120.83 to the dollar on the Moscow Exchange before clawing back some losses to close at 120, or 12.5% softer than its Friday close. Offshore rouble trading was also thin with large disparities in pricing: On Refinitiv, the rouble stood at 129 to the dollar while on the EBS platform it was bid at 138 from the previous 130 close, down 5.8%. Russia's financial markets have been thrown into turmoil since its invasion of Ukraine prompted severe economic sanctions.