Putin says Russia is losing 10 times fewer troops than Ukraine

ALONA MAZURENKO— THURSDAY, 27 OCTOBER 2022, 20:16

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has stated that Russian losses on the battlefield are ten times less than Ukrainian losses.

Source: Putin in his speech at a plenary meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club [a Moscow-based think tank and discussion forum - ed.], 27 October

Quote: "There are losses in certain places, and I am sad to tell you this, it can be 1 to 10 or 1 to 8 soldiers [Russian soldiers to Ukrainian soldiers, respectively]. Recently, it is almost always 1 to 6, 1 to 8. They are not spared at all. Can true patriots of their country allow this?"

Details: Putin sought to impose the notion on propagandists that there are no nationalists in Ukraine; he has also backtracked on his statements regarding illusory "nazis" in Ukraine.

Now, Putin claims that Ukrainians are defending the looted billions that they have saved in European banks.

The dictator stated that Ukrainian troops are motivated by "economic" considerations rather than the sovereignty or territorial integrity of Ukraine, the protection of their people from the Russian occupation, or resistance to the genocide of Ukrainians.

In Putin’s opinion, thousands of people with torches and swastikas are walking around Kyiv.

How Putin’s evaluation of Russian losses in the war with Ukraine correlates to the conscription of 300,000 Russians remains unexplained.

Background:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 69,220 Russian occupiers have been killed as of 27 October.

At the end of August, Ben Wallace, the United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Defence, stated that the general losses of Russia in the war with Ukraine were more than 80,000 people.

On 16 October, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reported that the ratio between the Ukrainian losses and the Russian ones was approximately 1 to 6.5 soldiers in the south of Ukraine.

