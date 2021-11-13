Putin says Russia has 'nothing to do' with Belarus-Poland border crisis

The Daily Beast

via Facebook When the conspiracy theorist Cindy Ficklin applied to become a Colorado school superintendent six months ago, she had a photo of herself online holding a pistol.“It was either my Glock 42 or my Glock 43,” she told The Daily Beast this week.Ficklin had also posted a missive about a supposed global conspiracy among a super-rich elite led by billionaire George Soros.“If you don’t know who George Soros is...you’re not alone - (he’s one of the monsters in the shadows),” she wrote. “Soros