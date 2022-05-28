Putin says Russia is ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine

Ukrayinska Pravda
·1 min read
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Emmanuel Macron
    Emmanuel Macron
    President of France
  • Olaf Scholz
    Olaf Scholz
    German politician and 9th Federal Chancellor of Germany

IRYNA BALACHUKSATURDAY, 28 MAY 2022, 16: 08

In a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia is ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine.

Source: website The Kremlin

Quote from the Kremlin's website: "Special attention was paid to the state of affairs on the negotiation track, which is in a frozen state due to the fault of Kyiv. Vladimir Putin confirmed the openness of the Russian side regarding the resumption of dialogue."

Details: Putin also traditionally spoke of "pumping Ukraine with Western weapons", warning of "risks of further destabilisation of the situation and aggravation of the humanitarian crisis."

Background: 

