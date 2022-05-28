Putin says Russia is ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine
- Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia
- Emmanuel MacronPresident of France
- Olaf ScholzGerman politician and 9th Federal Chancellor of Germany
IRYNA BALACHUK — SATURDAY, 28 MAY 2022, 16: 08
In a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia is ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine.
Source: website The Kremlin
Quote from the Kremlin's website: "Special attention was paid to the state of affairs on the negotiation track, which is in a frozen state due to the fault of Kyiv. Vladimir Putin confirmed the openness of the Russian side regarding the resumption of dialogue."
Details: Putin also traditionally spoke of "pumping Ukraine with Western weapons", warning of "risks of further destabilisation of the situation and aggravation of the humanitarian crisis."
Background:
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that it makes sense to negotiate only with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and that negotiations with any other representatives of the Russian Federation do not matter at all.