Putin says Russia recruited almost as many "volunteer" soldiers as mobilised ones

In keeping his promise that Russia would not mobilise more than 300,000 people, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that another 270,000 Russians had signed contracts to serve as "volunteers".

Source: Putin during a speech at the Eastern Economic Forum

Quote: "We conducted a partial mobilisation. We mobilised 300,000 people. Now, 270,000 people over the past 6-7 months have voluntarily signed contracts for service in the Armed Forces and volunteer units."

Details: Putin claimed that 1,000-1,500 people come to sign a military service contract every day.

Background:

On 21 September 2022, Putin announced "partial mobilisation" in the Russian Federation. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that 300,000 people would be mobilised.

The Kremlin stressed that they would not mobilise more than 300,000 people.

The media learned that as part of the mobilisation in Russia, the country would draft 1.2 million people. Putin denied this information.

In late October, Putin said the "partial mobilisation" was over. However, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that Russia continued to mobilise people in hidden mode despite official statements about the completion of mobilisation.

