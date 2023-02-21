Putin says Russia suspending participation in Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty

START was signed by Russia and the United States in 2010. The document stipulates that each signatory limits the number of nuclear warheads to 1,550, as well as the number of intercontinental ballistic missiles, ballistic missiles on submarines, and heavy bombers to 700. This is the only major nuclear arms control treaty between Russia and the U.S.

“I’m forced to announce today that Russia is suspending its participation in the Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty,” he said during his state-of-the-nation address to the Federal Assembly.

“I repeat: Russia does not withdraw from the agreement, no, but suspends its participation.”

Putin baselessly claimed that the United States is currently “developing new types of nuclear munitions” and Russia “must be ready” to conduct nuclear tests.

On Feb. 21, the Kremlin dictator addressed the Russian Federal Assembly, during which he voiced common Russian propaganda narratives, lying that “pedophilia is allegedly becoming a norm” in the West, while “priests are being forced to approve same-sex marriages.”

Putin also threatened a new escalation and expansion of aggression amid talks about the transfer of long-range weapons to Ukraine.

