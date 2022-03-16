Putin says Russia's Ukraine operation is 'developing successfully'

Associated Press

Fractures around Bob Saget's eye sockets and bleeding around his brain were possibly caused by the comedian hitting “something hard, covered by something soft," such as a carpeted floor, according to a report released Tuesday that provides more details of the TV's star's death. In the incident report released by the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Orlando, a detective notes that Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany said the fractures “would have stunned Mr. Saget,” and that he would have experienced dizziness. It does not pinpoint a location for Saget's fall, but Stephany told the detective it would have been impossible with that type of injury for Saget to make a two-hour drive from the Jacksonville area to Orlando as he did the night before his body was discovered.