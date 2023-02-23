Putin says Satan II 'invincible' nuclear missile will be deployed this year

12
Our Foreign Staff
·1 min read
Russian president Vladimir Putin says the missile, dubbed 'Satan II' by Western analysts will be deployed this year - Mikhail Metzel/Reuters
Russian president Vladimir Putin says the missile, dubbed 'Satan II' by Western analysts will be deployed this year - Mikhail Metzel/Reuters

Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile will be deployed this year following US reports that the weapon failed a recent test.

The Sarmat - dubbed "Satan II" by Western analysts - is capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads and is among Russia's next-generation missiles that Putin has described as "invincible".

"We pay special attention, as before, to strengthening the nuclear triad. This year, the first launchers of the Sarmat missile system will be put on combat duty," he said in a video released by the Kremlin to mark the "Defender of the Fatherland Day" in Russia.

The address also comes a day before the first anniversary of Russia's military campaign in neighbouring Ukraine.

CNN has cited two anonymous US officials as saying the Sarmat appears to have failed a test this week.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday declined to comment on the report, saying it was "the prerogative of the defence ministry".

Putin has said the heavy Sarmat missile can hit any target on Earth and will make the Kremlin's enemies "think twice".

During a state of the nation address on Tuesday, Putin said Russia will be suspending its participation in the New START treaty, the last remaining nuclear arms pact with Washington.

But Moscow later said it would still comply with the treaty until it expires in early 2026.

Recommended Stories

  • Putin says Russia to deploy Sarmat nuclear missiles

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia would pay increased attention to boosting its nuclear forces by deploying a much delayed new intercontinental ballistic missile, rolling out hypersonic missiles and adding new nuclear submarines. A year since ordering the invasion of Ukraine, Putin has signalled he is ready to rip up the architecture of nuclear arms control - including the big powers' moratorium on nuclear testing - unless the West backs off in Ukraine. Putin on Tuesday sought to underscore Russian resolve in Ukraine by suspending a landmark nuclear arms control treaty, announcing new strategic systems had been put on combat duty and warning that Moscow could resume nuclear tests.

  • Putin 'tried to launch Satan II missile' while Biden was in Kyiv

    Russia tried and failed a test launch of its new intercontinental ballistic missile while Joe Biden was in neighbouring Ukraine, it has been reported.

  • Russians back Putin at concert for Russian army

    STORY: Mariya Yakovleva, who was arriving for the concert, told Reuters she wanted to hear Putin's address at the concert because he provided peace of mind for people."You listen to him and you (believe) that all will be well, everything will be wonderful. That we are on the right path," she said."He’s like a father to us. For me at least. That’s how I feel.”Another attendee, who did not wish to give his name, said he was convinced Russia was on the right path and only victory and "reunification" lay ahead for the nation.Speaking at the concert later, Putin hailed Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine, saying they were defending the fatherland.The "Glory to Defenders of the Fatherland" concert was held on the eve of Russia's Feb. 23 holiday celebrating those who serve in the armed forces.

  • Net zero is the reason we have empty supermarket shelves

    It wasn’t meant to be like this: rationing is back, now being introduced in some supermarkets for fruits and vegetables. Typically, the public debate remains stuck on Brexit – or “Vegxit”. But this is much more to do with cold weather in farming regions, poor harvests in North Africa and Spain, and continued high energy costs.

  • Russia's 'Satan 2' Sarmat missile can carry more than a dozen nuclear warheads and destroy entire cities - if it ever works

    Russian President Vladimir Putin likely planned to boast about the test launch of the "Satan II" missile on Tuesday — but it failed, CNN reported.

  • North Korea may try to pressure U.S. with ICBM, nuclear tests - S.Korean lawmakers

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea could test-fire intercontinental ballistic missiles on a lower, longer trajectory and conduct its seventh nuclear test this year to perfect its weapons capabilities, South Korean lawmakers said on Wednesday, citing intelligence officials. North Korea has so far conducted ICBM tests only on lofted trajectories, but has already secured capabilities to launch them at a normal angle, enabling them to fly much further, the lawmakers said after a briefing by Seoul's National Intelligence Service (NIS). The lawmakers said Pyongyang might undertake an ICBM test on a normal trajectory to pressure the United States, which has conducted military drills in the region recently and plans more large exercises in the coming months.

  • Geno Auriemma breaks down disappointing loss to St. John's | UConn Post Game

    UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma was disappointed in their recent loss to St. John's. Auriemma notes the Red Storm played like their lives depended on it while his squad didn't respond.

  • Seattle: Why US city's ban on caste discrimination is historic for South Asian Americans

    Seattle is the first US city to ban caste-based discrimination - supporters say the move was necessary.

  • More than 145,000 Russian invaders killed so far, says Ukraine’s General Staff

    More than 145,000 invading Russian troops have been eliminated, with 400 killed on average every day since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia, according to figures given in the morning report of the Ukrainian military’s General Staff on Facebook on Feb. 22.

  • 'I don't miss a freakin' thing': Albert Pujols enjoying retirement after 22-year MLB career

    Albert Pujols, 43, could have returned for a 23rd MLB season, but he is enjoying retirement too much and doesn't 'miss a freakin' thing.'

  • This 2020 NFL redraft will be painful for Washington fans

    Imagine how different Washington's fortunes would be if this had happened.

  • The West needs a plan for when Ukraine wins

    Thousands of years of history tell us that all wars do come to an end. When each day brings new videos and reports of Russian atrocities in Ukraine, it’s easy to forget this. But Kyiv and its allies in the democratic world must remember that victory will require a perspective extending decades beyond the end of the war. They must prepare to win the peace that follows.

  • Are Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun still engaged? It's complicated

    Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun got engaged last year. But the singers can't seem to agree on whether they are still betrothed amid breakup reports.

  • 'We need to keep living': What life is like for Ukrainians a year into Russia's invasion

    For Ukrainians, it's been 12 months of bloodshed, separated families, anger, confusion, anxiety, hope, and a lot of wondering how the war will end.

  • Mardi Gras ebullience intersects with crime worry, politics

    New Orleans' annual Carnival season entered its ebullient crescendo Tuesday with thousands of revelers expected to pack the French Quarter and line miles of parade routes in a citywide Mardi Gras celebration underpinned this year by violent crime concerns and political turmoil. (AP video shot by Stephen Smith)

  • U-2 Air Force pilot from Beale AFB snaps selfie with Chinese spy balloon

    An Air Force pilot snapped a rare selfie thousands of feet above the ground while investigating one of the Chinese balloons earlier this month.

  • MO Republican wants Jackson County to refund fines for COVID-19 mask mandate violations

    The bill is in response to fines issued to businesses in Jackson County that did not comply with mask mandates throughout the pandemic.

  • Factbox-Russia's nuclear arsenal: how big and who controls it?

    President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine, suspending a landmark nuclear arms control treaty, announcing new strategic systems had been put on combat duty and warning that Moscow could resume nuclear tests. What is Russia's nuclear arsenal, how big is it and who commands it? Russia, which inherited the Soviet Union's nuclear weapons, has the world's biggest store of nuclear warheads.

  • The fight against fentanyl: How the deadly drug is sneaking through southern border checkpoints

    Fentanyl overdoses are now the leading cause of death for ages 18-54 in America.

  • Saudi Arabia deposits $1 billion into Yemen’s central bank

    Saudi Arabia deposited $1 billion into the central bank of Yemen’s internationally recognized government Tuesday in a bid to bolster the country’s ailing economy, state media said. In a brief statement, the state-run Saudi Press Agency said the $1 billion deposited into the Aden-based central bank will help the Riyadh-backed administration implement economic reforms. Yemen’s ruinous civil war, now entering its ninth year, has wrecked the country’s economy and pushed half of the population to the brink of famine.