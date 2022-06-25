Putin says he will soon give Belarus Iskanders that can carry "nuclear" missiles
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia
- Alexander LukashenkoPresident of Belarus since 1994
ALONA MAZURENKO — SATURDAY, 25 JUNE 2022, 18:42
Vladimir Putin, the Russian President, has stated that he will soon give Belarus Iskander M systems, which can carry ballistic and cruise missiles. Putin emphasised that these missiles could have nuclear warheads.
Source: the pro-Kremlin publication RIA Novosti
Quote from Putin: "Over the next few months, we will give Belarus Iskander M systems that can carry ballistic and cruise missiles, both conventional and nuclear."
Details: He stated this following a meeting with the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko.
At the same time, Putin said that the issue of the "union state" is currently closed.
Putin also offered Lukashenko to upgrade, at Russian aircraft factories, SU-25 aircraft that are in service with the Belarusian army, and to begin training flight crews.
Background:
On the night of 25 June, the Russian Federation fired up to 50 missiles at targets across Ukraine. Most of these missiles were fired by Russian aircraft from Belarus. Russian planes entered Belarusian airspace, approached the border with Ukraine and conducted airstrikes on Ukrainian territory.
In early June, Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, suggested that Belarusian troops may have to fight for the west of Ukraine so that it is "not chopped off by the West." According to Lukashenko, Belarus is an "object of pressure" for the West, notably for geopolitical reasons.
The Chief Intelligence Directorate believes that the Kremlin wants to use the missile strikes on 25 June to draw Belarus into the war.
Russia has resumed Iskander launches from Belarus and used Tu-22M3 long-range bombers from the country's airspace for the first time.