Putin says he will soon give Belarus Iskanders that can carry "nuclear" missiles

ALONA MAZURENKO — SATURDAY, 25 JUNE 2022, 18:42

Vladimir Putin, the Russian President, has stated that he will soon give Belarus Iskander M systems, which can carry ballistic and cruise missiles. Putin emphasised that these missiles could have nuclear warheads.

Source: the pro-Kremlin publication RIA Novosti

Quote from Putin: "Over the next few months, we will give Belarus Iskander M systems that can carry ballistic and cruise missiles, both conventional and nuclear."

Details: He stated this following a meeting with the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko.

At the same time, Putin said that the issue of the "union state" is currently closed.

Putin also offered Lukashenko to upgrade, at Russian aircraft factories, SU-25 aircraft that are in service with the Belarusian army, and to begin training flight crews.

Background: