Putin says Ukrainian neutrality key to any settlement

Russian President Putin meets with representatives of the business community in Moscow
  Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  Emmanuel Macron
    Emmanuel Macron
    President of France

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Vladimir Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday that a Ukraine settlement was only possible if Kyiv was neutral, "denazified" and "demilitarised" and Russian control over annexed Crimea was formally recognised, the Kremlin said.

He made the comments in a telephone call with the French leader, the Kremlin said in a readout.

"Russia is open to talks with representatives of Ukraine and expects the (talks) to lead to the desired results," it said.

