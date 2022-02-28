Putin says Ukrainian neutrality key to any settlement
- Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia
- Emmanuel MacronPresident of France
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Vladimir Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday that a Ukraine settlement was only possible if Kyiv was neutral, "denazified" and "demilitarised" and Russian control over annexed Crimea was formally recognised, the Kremlin said.
He made the comments in a telephone call with the French leader, the Kremlin said in a readout.
"Russia is open to talks with representatives of Ukraine and expects the (talks) to lead to the desired results," it said.