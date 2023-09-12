Putin says the US will be out to get Russia no matter who's elected president in 2024. Tell that to frontrunners like Trump.

President Donald Trump (right) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin talk as they make their way to take the "family photo" during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit in the central Vietnamese city of Danang on November 11, 2017. JORGE SILVA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Putin says the US will "perceive Russia as an existential enemy" regardless of who wins 2024.

But top GOP candidates like Trump and DeSantis are skeptical about US involvement in Ukraine.

As Russia becomes more of a pariah state, Putin's warped worldview becomes more dangerous.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the US' view of Russia won't change regardless of who's elected president in 2024.

But plenty of Republican primary candidates, including former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have expressed plenty of skepticism about US involvement in Ukraine.

Speaking at an economic forum in the Russian port city of Vladivostok on Tuesday, Putin predicted Moscow's poor relationship with Washington wouldn't change significantly regardless of who becomes president in 2024.

"What to expect from the future, no matter who the president is, it's hard for us to say, but it's unlikely that anything will change radically," Putin said, AP reported.

He attributed part of the policies of the current White House, claiming that the Biden administration has pushed anti-Russian sentiments and "it will be very difficult for them to somehow turn this whole ship."

Shockingly, we may not be able to trust Putin on this. Recent polling shows Republicans are more divided on aid to Ukraine than ever.

According to a CBS News poll conducted last week, 56% of polled Republicans thought Biden should be doing less for Ukraine, while 23% thought the White House should be doing more and 21% believed the US was handling things right.

On the other side, 54% of polled Democrats approved of Biden's handling of the war in Ukraine, while 31% wanted him to do even more. Only 15% believed the US should do less.

Republican presidential candidates, Vivek Ramaswamy (left) and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley participate in the first GOP primary debate on August 23, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The seeming lack of Republican support is mirrored by GOP primary nominee candidates as well, especially the party's clear frontrunner, Trump.

The former US president didn't exactly give a clear answer in his CNN town hall event back in May, instead saying he could end the war "within 24 hours."

He also suggested to Fox News in March 2023 that he could've prevented the war by making a deal that likely included ceding Ukrainian territory to Russia. "There are certain areas that are Russian-speaking areas, frankly."

Trump has also incorrectly claimed that the US was sending so much weaponry to Ukraine, that America run out of "ammunition for ourselves."

Trump's positioning on the issue aligns with so-called "restrainer" language, according to the European Council on Foreign Relations, meaning he prioritizes US domestic strength first and likely doesn't care about the fate of Ukraine's sovereignty — which would be a huge win for Putin and Russia.

DeSantis also doesn't see Ukraine as a vital interest of the US and believes NATO and the US' European allies need to "pull their weight," he said at the Republican debate in August.

"Right now they're not doing that," he said. "And I think our support should be contingent on them doing it."

DeSantis was notably in hot water after he told former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in March that the US should avoid "becoming further entangled in a territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia." He ultimately walked back those remarks and endorsed a cease-fire.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, another GOP candidate making waves with controversial statements, believes the US' primary concern is a Chinese-Russian alliance that could be broken if the US just concedes Ukrainian territory to Moscow.

"I think that by fighting further in Russia, by further arming Ukraine, we are driving Russia into China's hands," he told ABC News in June.

Not all Republicans are skeptical of the war effort. Both former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former US Vice President Mike Pence support aid for Ukraine, with Haley advocating for even more. "A win for Ukraine is a win for all of us, because tyrants tell us exactly what they're going to do," she told CNN in June.

Haley added: "China says Taiwan's next — we'd better believe them. Russia said Poland and the Baltics are next — if that happens, we're looking at a world war. This is about preventing war."

