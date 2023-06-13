Putin says he is waiting for counteroffensive to end and he "has plans"

Russian president Vladimir Putin has said that he has plans of "various nature" for the conduct of the war, but first it is necessary to wait for the end of the counteroffensive, which Ukraine has launched.

Source: Putin during a meeting with the so-called "war reporters," as cited by Russian media

Details: He was asked how far Russia will go in the war against Ukraine "this time", and what borders would be reached.

Quote from Putin: "Everything will depend on the potential that will be formed at the end of this so-called counteroffensive. This is the key issue."

Details: At the same time, Russia’s president is sure that the Ukrainian troops are now "having catastrophic losses".

Quote: "We have plans of different nature depending on the situation that will arise when we consider it necessary to do something."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





